Jets Acquire Vladislav Namestnikov From Sharks

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft.

The 30-year-old Namestnikov is in the final year of his current contract, which carries a cap hit of $1.25 million and will be a UFA at season's end.

It's been quite the deadline for Namestnikov this year, as he now finds himself on his third team over the past 72 hours. This landing spot will likely stick through the remainder of the season, though, as the Jets clearly see Namestnikov as a value add to a forward corps that could certainly use some depth ahead of the club's upcoming playoff run.

How effective Namestnikov will be at accomplishing that, however, remains to be seen.

The veteran forward has seen his production dip by quite a bit this season, with Namestnikov having racked up a mere six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 57 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning thus far, all while logging a little under 12 minutes in average nightly ice time.

Listed as a center, Namestnikov has actually spent the bulk of the season on the wing in Tampa, beginning a whopping 57 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone despite his bottom-six role.

You can always use more experience come playoff time, though, and the Jets are acquiring just that in their new Russian forward.