Marietta, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car at busy Cobb intersection

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

5 days ago

A Marietta man who was hit by a Mercedes-Benz sedan while walking in a Cobb County crosswalk early Friday morning died from his injuries, police said.

Filiberto Ramirez-Hernandez, 53, of Marietta, was hit just after midnight while walking across Austell Road, Cobb police said. He was struck by a silver 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK350 driven by 39-year-old Dain Hines of Atlanta, according to police.

The force of the impact threw Ramirez-Hernandez across the busy intersection, police said. The junction of Austell and Hurt roads, ringed with restaurants and strip malls, sits between Marietta and Austell.

Ramirez-Hernandez was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, which is less than a mile from the scene of the crash, according to police. At the hospital, the 53-year-old was pronounced dead.

Hines also complained of injuries but was not taken to the hospital by emergency medical personnel, police said. The fatal crash is under investigation, and police did not say if charges would be filed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or could have other information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.

