Sandy Springs, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Construction to start on new Sandy Springs fire station

By Adrianne Murchison - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

5 days ago

A construction crew will break ground later this month to build a new Sandy Springs fire station in the city’s Panhandle area.

City officials will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony on March 16 to mark the site of Fire Station No. 5, at 7800 Mount Vernon Road.

Reeves Young construction company was awarded an $8.4 million contract in November to build the facility, after Sandy Springs revoked the contract of Cooper and Company due to an escalation in estimated costs.

The new fire station will be two stories with nearly 11,000 square-feet and is designed to blend in with the character of the residential neighborhood.

Sandy Springs says the addition of station No. 5 is expected to reduce response times in the Panhandle area by seven minutes. The area is currently served by Fire Station No. 51 at Spalding Drive at Roberts Road, with support from Engine 55 which is housed at Roswell’s Fire Station No. 27 on Holcomb Bridge Road.

Current response time to reach some areas within this district can take as much as 10 to 15 minutes, according to city officials.

