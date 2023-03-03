AEW wanted Vikingo for ladder match, Komander 'very much on WWE's radar'

Dave Meltzer gives an update on Komander's contract status.

AEW

Tony Khan wanted El Hijo del Vikingo to make his AEW debut on Dynamite this week -- but Vikingo wasn't available for the match.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter , Dave Meltzer reported that AEW wanted Vikingo to be one of the participants in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on this Wednesday's Dynamite. Because Vikingo wasn't available, Komander instead took part in the match.

Meltzer notes that Komander wasn't under contract with AEW when he was put on Dynamite. Komander is currently under contract with the Mexican promotion KAOZ.

Meltzer adds that Komander is "very much" on WWE's radar, though Komander couldn't sign with either AEW or WWE right now without KAOZ's approval:

Komander, who debuted on Dynamite in the ladder match with no buildup at all, was not under contract when put on the show and is very much on WWE radar. Komander actually is under contract with the KAOZ promotion in Mexico and not sure how that would impact his ability to actually sign with WWE or AEW. But he couldn’t sign with either right now without the approval of KAOZ. Tony Khan wanted El Hijo de Vikingo to debut in the ladder match but he wasn’t available so the office asked for Komander. Konnan works with KAOZ and a long time ago told them to put Komander, Dinamico, Sexy Star and Dulce Canela under contract because smaller companies could then sign them and KAOZ may then be blocked from using them, plus KAOZ and AAA work together. The idea was that eventually they would work out a deal where KAOZ allowed them to sign with AAA, although that hasn’t happened yet and wasn’t a priority because AAA can use them now.

Powerhouse Hobbs, Komander, Konosuke Takeshita, Ortiz, AR Fox, Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara, and Action Andretti were the wrestlers who competed in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Hobbs won the match and will challenge for the TNT Championship on Dynamite next Wednesday.