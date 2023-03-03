Yellowstone National Park saw 32% dip in visitation through 2022

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park dropped 32% in 2022 from its record-busiest year in 2021.

Staff attribute the dip to historic floods in June that washed away road segments and limited entry to the park throughout the summer months.

Officials released Yellowstone’s year-end visitation statistics in a news release on Tuesday, about four months after crews restored two roads, which reconnected gateway towns with the national park’s interior.

According to the release, the park hosted approximately 3.29 million visits last year. The numbers were down almost a third from the 4.86 visits recorded in 2021. They dropped about 14% from the 3.81 million visits recorded in 2020 .

Pandemic-related restrictions in 2020 caused officials to close Yellowstone’s entrances to vehicles between March 24 and May 17. The routes reopened in the weeks that followed, and visitation gradually increased. As the summer months progressed, it spiked.

A record-breaking rise in visitation occurred the following year, as pandemic-related shutdowns drew more people to public lands. However, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly has noted that the numbers were likely inflated due to the methods used to count vehicles.

Then, in June 2022, rain fell on a hefty snowpack in the mountains around Yellowstone, triggering widespread floods that washed away roads, homes and infrastructure throughout the national park and southwest Montana.

Floodwaters carved out sections of the North Entrance Road from Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs and the Northeast Entrance Road from Cooke City and Silver Gate to Yellowstone’s interior. The park shut down, and roughly 10,000 visitors were evacuated.

The park-wide shutdown lasted for a little over a week, and then Yellowstone’s south, east and west entrances reopened to vehicle traffic. The closures caused monthly visitation to decrease almost 45% last June from the same month in 2021.

Throughout the rest of the summer, crews worked to widen and pave a new road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs , and they fixed sections of the Northeast Entrance Road. Both routes reopened to the public in October.

As the construction wore on, both entrances remained closed to the general public, although some commercially-guided visitors were allowed to travel from the park’s north entrance through a timed entry system.

The ongoing closures meant that visitation to Yellowstone continued to decline. Monthly visits to the park dropped 45% in July , 37% in August , 36% in September and 32% in October of 2022, compared to the same months in 2021, according to the statistics.