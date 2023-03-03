Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips on murder of man outside bar in Detroit

By Sara Powers,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBnMj_0l6oNbc500

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,650 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man outside of a bar on Detroit's west side.

Dariius Poe, 29, was murdered at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the Wonderland Club near Eight Mile and Southfield roads.

Police say Poe was fatally shot while walking two women to their car.

Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips in a 2021 Ypsilanti murder
Ypsilanti, MI1 day ago
Suspect with 'extensive criminal history' leads Detroit police to home on east side, surrenders after standoff
Detroit, MI20 hours ago
Detroit woman charged in Center Line road rage incident
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Detroit man pleads guilty to carjacking victims, shooting at teen in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, MI1 day ago
Police chase in Dearborn ends after stolen vehicle crashes into undercover officer
Dearborn, MI2 hours ago
Who Killed Strawberry? Chasing the story of the never-proven Manoogian Mansion party
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
13-year-old facing murder, gun charges in Roseville shooting
Roseville, MI1 day ago
26-year-old Detroit woman accused of firing shots during road rage incident, fleeing police
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
Detroit police arrest suspect accused of shooting female teen
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Woman arrested for firing shots at another vehicle, fleeing police while driving brother to Macomb County school
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Detroit police searching for woman missing since December
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Overnight shooting at Fountain Walk in Novi leaves one hospitalized
Novi, MI1 day ago
Detroit police seek person of interest linked to non-fatal shooting on city’s east side
Detroit, MI2 days ago
DPD: One arrested, another being sought in double shooting
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Have you seen Monrovia? 75-year-old woman last seen leaving Detroit home in SUV, but never returned
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Man shot in the abdomen after exchanging gunfire with 2 suspects in his vehicle at Fountain Walk in Novi
Novi, MI1 day ago
Shelby Township mortgage broker charged with conspiring to defraud IRS
Shelby Charter Township, MI4 hours ago
An inside look at Downtown Detroit's post-pandemic rebound
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Detroit woman endures her home flooding for past 4 weeks
Detroit, MI20 hours ago
Searching for The "D": A Girl's Journey Through Detroit's Dating Scene
Detroit, MI1 day ago
'You know who you are': Family still pleading for answers nearly a year after Detroit man was killed while trying to 'do something good'
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Metro Detroit dog rescue must comply with ADA requirements following discrimination allegation
Livonia, MI21 hours ago
Ann Arbor police search for driver who hit University of Michigan student
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Family still seeking justice after Florida man found dead in abandoned Detroit business
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Funeral home owner files malicious prosecution lawsuit against Michigan Attorney General
Ypsilanti, MI1 day ago
Police investigating after building catches fire in Grosse Pointe Park
Grosse Pointe Park, MI1 day ago
Police arrest Pontiac man accused of selling fentanyl pills disgusied as oxycodone
Sterling Heights, MI2 days ago
14-year-old arrested for shooting 40-year-old twice in Roseville on video
Roseville, MI2 days ago
Man shot twice by 14-year-old teen in Roseville caught on video
Roseville, MI2 days ago
Exam scheduled for suspects in Flint double shooting that left woman dead, man injured
Flint, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy