Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips on murder of man outside bar in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,650 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man outside of a bar on Detroit's west side.

Dariius Poe, 29, was murdered at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the Wonderland Club near Eight Mile and Southfield roads.

Police say Poe was fatally shot while walking two women to their car.

Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.