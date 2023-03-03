Open in App
Cumming, GA
See more from this location?
Atlanta Magazine

Room Envy: A new home with a “granny chic” bathroom

By Lisa Mowry,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDIsL_0l6oNI2O00 This Cumming house may be new, but designer Lisa Gabrielson gave it a “granny chic” look, notably in this primary suite bathroom. “We went for a restful approach, with muted colors and materials like you’d find in an old farmhouse,” she says.

Gray area
The two vanities are custom, with a furniture-like look, and wear muted gray colors. Feminine-styled mirrors are from Gabby.

Dramatic entrance
The antique Belgian doors—installed as sliding doors—were purchased at Scott Antique Markets. “They add a sense of soul to the room and help create that history we were trying to achieve,” says the designer.

High expectations
Ten-foot-high ceilings and a spacious room size create a luxury bath for homeowner Kristen Colby. The tub from Signature Hardware is strategically placed against a stone wall.

Underfoot
Oak floors with a light wood stain continue the mix of muted tones in the room.

Design Tip: Don’t overdo architectural details. With the room’s many focal points, Gabrielson added shiplap to an accent wall for texture—but didn’t use it for the whole room.

This article appears in our February 2023 issue.

The post Room Envy: A new home with a “granny chic” bathroom appeared first on Atlanta Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan talk about Atlanta-filmed Creed III
Atlanta, GA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy