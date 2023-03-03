Room Envy: A new home with a “granny chic” bathroom

This Cumming house may be new, but designer Lisa Gabrielson gave it a “granny chic” look, notably in this primary suite bathroom. “We went for a restful approach, with muted colors and materials like you’d find in an old farmhouse,” she says.

Gray area

The two vanities are custom, with a furniture-like look, and wear muted gray colors. Feminine-styled mirrors are from Gabby.

Dramatic entrance

The antique Belgian doors—installed as sliding doors—were purchased at Scott Antique Markets. “They add a sense of soul to the room and help create that history we were trying to achieve,” says the designer.

High expectations

Ten-foot-high ceilings and a spacious room size create a luxury bath for homeowner Kristen Colby. The tub from Signature Hardware is strategically placed against a stone wall.

Underfoot

Oak floors with a light wood stain continue the mix of muted tones in the room.

Design Tip: Don’t overdo architectural details. With the room’s many focal points, Gabrielson added shiplap to an accent wall for texture—but didn’t use it for the whole room.

This article appears in our February 2023 issue.

