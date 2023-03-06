Open in App
Lincoln City, OR
The News Guard

Update / Photos / Trees Down: Making room for the LCCC Plaza Project

By Jeremy C. Ruark Country Media, Inc.,

2 days ago

Update posted March 3

The News Guard is adding the following new photos that show the end result of the tree removal project the Lincoln City Cultural Center property.

Previous coverage

The first on-site visual work is being conducted this week for the $3 million Lincoln City Cultural Center Plaza Project.

Several trees are being removed to make room for the project. Some of the trees are in the right of way or interfering with power lines, while others are coastal pines that have been over-limbed and are in poor health.

The project will transform the outdoor space around the historic Delake School building, home to the Lincoln City Cultural Center since 2007. By the end of 2023, the 2.6 acres around the brick schoolhouse will be transformed into a pedestrian friendly outdoor space, filled with dedicated installments of public art, gathering spaces with seating, and sponsored spaces for education and performance, connected by a drive-able meandering pathway.

The Plaza site plan, which was formed with community input in 2018 and 2019, offers a redesigned parking area and traffic flow, along with islands, lighting and other upgrades required by city code.

Although the property belongs to the City of Lincoln City, this $3 million development is a project of the nonprofit Lincoln City Cultural Center.

