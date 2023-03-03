Woman Uses AI to ‘Design’ Her Next Wedding Venue Flip and Honestly It’s Not Too Shabby

Artificial intelligence or what most of us know by AI, is one of the most useful advancements in technology in recent years. It has created mapping technologies, created voice assistance for smartphones, broke language barriers with fast translations, and been a useful tool for many small business .

Small businesses have greatly benefited from the use of AI, such as TikToker and wedding venue creator @thevenueceo has. Using one AI generated filter she is able to see the possibilities that for sale buildings have to be lipped into a stunning venue. And we must say the instant design would be extremely beneficial in deciding where to start.

Using the AI created filter the woman can take a photo of a room and the AI filter generates a mock design for the room, flipping it from unusable to beautiful.

One of the rooms was an old brick building that had stacks of bricks set on palettes inside of it. There are floor to ceiling windows that let in beautiful natural light, and lots of open floor space with tall beams that would be perfect for hanging lights around. Using the AI filter the woman scans the room and the design that pops up is so stunning, it polishes up the brick works, turns the round beams square, ands greenery, and opens the windows up more to bring more of the outside in.

This could definitely help if you're stuck not knowing where to start with a venu flip!

