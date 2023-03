Eva Longoria attends close pal Victoria Beckham's show during Paris Fashion Week

Eva Longoria cut an elegant figure as she attended her close friend Victoria Beckham 's womenswear show for Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The Desperate Housewives star, 47, looked incredible for the event, donning a navy blazer mini dress which she wore with black lace stockings.

Adding height to her frame with a pair of matching heels, the actress also carried a silver handbag.

Styling her brunette locks into loose waves, Eva complimented her look with a pair of sunglasses.

The media personality looked in good spirits and waved to fans as she arrived at the star-studded show.

Eva and Victoria have been close friends for years and the actress is godmother to her children Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11.

It comes after Eva announced that her new film Flamin' Hot will debut on June 9 .

Flamin' Hot will have its world premiere in March at the SXSW Film Festival, and also comes months after she filmed her new project Land of Women in Barcelona.

The movie is based on the true story of Richard Montanez, who started working as a janitor at Frito-Lay's Rancho Cucamonga, California factory in 1976.

After a machine broke down, he took a bunch of unflavored chips home and came up with a blend of spices reminiscent to Mexican street corn.

He pitched the idea for what would become Flamin' Hot Cheetos to Frito-Lay CEO Roger Enrico and the product was launched in 1992.

That lead to an expansive product line that lead to billions of dollars in new revenue.

Jesse Garcia will portray Montanez, who rose through the ranks from janitor to an executive level position before he retired in 2019 to embark on a new career as a motivational speaker.

The cast also includes Annie Gonzalez as Richard's wife Judy, Emilio Rivera as Vacho Montanez plus Matt Walsh, Tony Shalhoub and Dennis Haysbert in unknown roles.

Eva directed from a script by Lewis Collick and Linda Yvette Chavez, with DeVon Franklin producing.

Production wrapped on the film in August, where Eva released a statement about how proud she is to tell this story.

'I’m so honoured to have led this team in telling a beautiful story where people can see themselves in these characters and are inspired by the endless beauty and talent that is so rich in our community,' she said.

The film did make headlines in 2021 though, when a report from The Los Angeles Times disputed Montanez's claims that he created the Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Montanez also penned two books - A Boy, a Burrito, and a Cookie and Flamin' Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man's Rise from Janitor to Top Executive.