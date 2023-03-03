C.J. Stroud Has Surprising Answer About Which Quarterbacks Inspire Him

C.J. Stroud is going viral for an answer he gave at the NFL Combine today.

Unfortunately, though, it's probably not going to win him much favor within the NFL community.

When asked to name some of the quarterbacks who inspire the former Buckeye, Stroud listed Michael Vick and Deshaun Watson.

Take a look.

Stroud offered an explanation for both selections.

"One of the reasons I wore No. 7 was [because of] Michael Vick. He inspired me not only to be athletic, use my athleticism, but as a black quarterback, to stay in the pocket and throw the ball. That was something he was very underrated in," Stroud said.

"I look up to Deshaun Watson a lot as someone who I feel I have a similar play style to. And then Joe Burrow, not being the fastest guy ever, but being able to kinda extend plays, throw guys off of you, just be tough," said the former Buckeye.

Football fans aren't sure why Stroud decided to name drop two of the most controversial quarterbacks in recent NFL history this Friday.

"Those are..... not the ideal role models, morally speaking," one Twitter user wrote.

"Is this real?" Mike asked.

Others posted photos and GIFs to describe Stroud's controversial list.

It's safe to assume Stroud was talking only about Vick and Watson's on-field play and not the bevy of off-field personal issues each has found themselves wrapped up in over recent years.

But still, with so many other elite quarterbacks in the NFL today, it's surprising Stroud went this route.