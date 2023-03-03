Police: Somerville man arrested after crashing stolen car while driving away from officers

A Somerville man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a stolen car while attempting to drive away from police.

Cambridge Police say the 35-year-old man, who was not identified, was driving the car down the wrong way on Technology Square in Cambridge overnight. When the driver saw police on the one-way road, he turned his lights off, conducted a u-turn and drove off.

Officers then tailed the vehicle and quickly confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. Police say the driver attempted to speed away before crashing into a pole on Bishop Allen Drive while attempting a turn. The suspect ran out of the car but was quickly taken into custody.

The Somerville man is facing charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop before police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and a motor vehicle lights violation.

