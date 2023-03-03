Open in App
Somerville, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Somerville man arrested after crashing stolen car while driving away from officers

By Bryan Lambert,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48D4nM_0l6oIcbR00

A Somerville man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a stolen car while attempting to drive away from police.

Cambridge Police say the 35-year-old man, who was not identified, was driving the car down the wrong way on Technology Square in Cambridge overnight. When the driver saw police on the one-way road, he turned his lights off, conducted a u-turn and drove off.

Officers then tailed the vehicle and quickly confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. Police say the driver attempted to speed away before crashing into a pole on Bishop Allen Drive while attempting a turn. The suspect ran out of the car but was quickly taken into custody.

The Somerville man is facing charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop before police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and a motor vehicle lights violation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
‘High-end’ cars stolen from Waltham dealership; police investigating
Waltham, MA1 day ago
Police arrest armed robbery suspects after pursuit from New Hampshire to Sterling, Mass.
Sterling, MA20 hours ago
Man arrested after foot pursuit in Dorchester
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Dorchester man arrested after allegedly stabbing two in the neck
Boston, MA1 day ago
Drug investigation leads to seizure of 16 kilos of cocaine, nearly $200K across Suffolk County
Revere, MA22 hours ago
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for March 3, 2023: Driver Arrested For Alleged OUI; Billerica Man Served Summons After Vehicle Rollover
Wilmington, MA1 day ago
Police investigating after person shot in Dorchester
Boston, MA1 day ago
One Person Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police investigating after driver hits MBTA bus, leaves scene
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston police investigating after stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue
Boston, MA1 day ago
Investigation underway after 2 people killed in crash on highway in Freetown
Freetown, MA1 day ago
Suspect identified, summonsed to court after alleged break-in at Roxbury McDonald’s
Boston, MA2 days ago
Morning shooting across from playground in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation
Boston, MA1 day ago
Attack Broke Victim's Facial Bones: 3 Boston Women Arrested In Assault, DA Says
Boston, MA1 day ago
2 men arrested in ‘ghost guns’ operation after detectives search homes in Woburn, Burlington
Woburn, MA1 day ago
Police: Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Roxbury shooting
Boston, MA2 days ago
Dedham police searching for girl who didn’t return home after school
Dedham, MA1 day ago
Lawrence teen facing several charges after trespassing on High School campus with firearm
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Midmorning shooting in Dorchester leaves at least one person wounded
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police: Man wanted on lewdness charges arrested for committing crude act on Red Line train
Cambridge, MA2 days ago
Suspect in custody after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lynn shooting
Lynn, MA1 day ago
Prosecutors: Man punched 2 Newton police officers, tried to take their guns during violent struggle
Newton, MA2 days ago
‘Half angel, half devil’: New details emerge about man charged in rampage on Boston flight
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Police: Missing Milton teen found safe
Milton, MA2 days ago
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking and Firearm Arrest in Hyde Park
Boston, MA1 day ago
Missing Fairhaven woman found alive on rocky jetty, authorities say
Fairhaven, MA1 day ago
Smoking manhole at MBTA Green Line stop causes traffic delays
Boston, MA19 hours ago
Update: Missing 10-year-old boy from East Boston has been safely locate
Boston, MA1 day ago
Mass. college student charged; bought Tesla, Maui vacation using credit card scam, police say
Burlington, MA1 hour ago
New Hampshire school bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities
Hudson, NH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy