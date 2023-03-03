Photos: Rebel the dog rescued at the Rouge River

Thursday, March 2, 2023, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Reed Ringer who reported that a dog was barking frantically for the past two hours and when he went to investigate, he could see a dog stuck on the side of a steep bank across the river from where he was.

Ringer said the dog was about fifty yards up from the Huntley Park gravel bar on the south side of the Rogue River. A Patrol Sergeant drove to the area near Lucky Lodge on the north side of the Rogue River and advised that the dog appeared to be stranded in a location non-accessible by walking and would probably need a rope rescue.

The dog was reported to be about fifteen feet above the edge of the river. Due to the darkness, it was determined it was too dangerous to try the rescue by boat.

A call was placed to the Curry County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team and several members responded to the area. SAR members attempted to reach the dog from above but could only get to within about fifty feet and determined it was to dangerous for SAR members and the dog. It was decided that the best option would be to wait until daylight and attempt he rescue by boat.

On Friday, March 3, 2023 at about 7:00am, the Sheriff, Marine Deputy Jordan Rhodes, SAR members Steve DiCicco and Craig Rasbury responded by marine boat to the location and were able to rescue the dog from his stranded position where the dog had spent the night at.

The dog had a harness on with tags that gave a telephone number and the name of Rebel. We gave Rebel a boat ride back to the port and contacted his owners, who came and picked him up. Rebel had got loose the night before and apparently swam across the river.