Hoboken, NJ
1010WINS

Hoboken teacher sent explicit image to girl, 14: prosecutor

By Brian Brant,

5 days ago

HOBOKEN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A Hoboken charter school teacher shared an explicit image and received child sex abuse material from a 14-year-old girl, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Thursday.

Eric Schau, 32, was arrested outside his home Wednesday by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and charged with two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The taskforce began its investigation after receiving information that Schau had engaged in a sexually explicit dialogue with a minor on the social media platform Discord, Suarez said.

Investigators found Schau also sent the explicit image to the out-of-state teen and received child sex abuse material from her.

Schau was a teacher at Elysian Charter School in Hoboken at the time of the alleged crimes, and he has since been fired, the prosecutor said.

He is being held at the Hudson County jail, pending his first court appearance.

The prosecutor's office has filed a detention motion, which is tentatively scheduled for March 7.

