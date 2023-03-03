Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
The Center Square

Texas schools have more teachers than ever, but reports of shortages continue

By By Tom Gantert | The Center Square,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBzC0_0l6oF2Hh00

(The Center Square) - The number of public-school teachers in the state of Texas has increased for 10 consecutive years from 2011-12 to 2021-22.

Yet the media has reported a teacher shortage crisis.

Texas TV station KXAN reported Feb. 24 a story with the headline, "Texas governor's taskforce takes on teacher shortage crisis in new report."

However, that report by the Teacher Vacancy Task Force released last month stated, "Texas is employing more teachers than ever before, with a total of roughly 370,000 teachers. In the 2021-22 school year alone, nearly 43,000 new teachers were hired across the state. The number of Texas teachers has continued to increase even as student enrollment has declined due to COVID."

The number of teachers has increased 13.9% while student enrollment has increased 8.6% from 2011-12 to 2021-22.

There were 370,431 teachers in 2021-22 , up from 325,160 in 2011-12.

Josué Tamárez Torres, a Dallas public school teacher who served as the chair of the Teacher Vacancy Task Force, and the Texas Education Authority didn't respond to emails seeking comment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Texas teachers are stressed out. A four-day workweek might help -- but it won’t cure everything
Little Elm, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Texas school districts share concerns about school voucher program
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Proposed Changes to A-F Accountability Announced
Mansfield, TX1 day ago
'I fear for her life' | Tens of thousands of disabled Texans await services for years
Paris, TX1 day ago
“Full Of Empty Promises,” CISD Trustees Call Abbott Out On Voucher Scheme
Corsicana, TX2 days ago
This Week in Texas looks a possible TEA takeover of HISD, school safety and vouchers
Houston, TX3 days ago
Texas AFT unveils legislative priorities to retain teachers, help students
Round Rock, TX4 days ago
Illinois quick hits: Power grid predicts increased demand; Behavioral Health Workforce Education Center created
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
According to Texas Law Who Legally Owns The Fence Between 2 Houses?
Tyler, TX18 hours ago
'It's a joke': Austin resident reacts to property tax cut proposals
Austin, TX2 days ago
Tennessee Gov. Lee signs bill to lower Metro Nashville council to 20 members
Nashville, TN4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy