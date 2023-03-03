Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Mike White reacts to Jets quarterback situation

By Kevin Harrish,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yol8l_0l6oErjw00

The New York Jets are currently in sort of a state of limbo as they await a decision from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his NFL career. If Rodgers is open to it, it’s quite clear that the Jets would like to consider a trade for Rodgers. But regardless of Rodgers’ decision, the Jets will need depth at the position, and it sounds like there’s mutual interest in bringing back veteran quarterback Mike White.

Mike White is an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team, but it appears that he would love to return to the Jets next season – but he understands if it doesn’t work out.

“I would love to be back with the Jets,” White said according to Pro Football Talk. “Like I said, the locker room’s fantastic, I talk to all those guys everyday. I don’t know, we have to see. Things in this league change so fast and situations are so fluid, and who knows what’s gonna happen when . . . I know how the NFL works and I’m never gonna take anything too personal, but, I really like that coaching staff, I really like that locker room, and I would love to be back.”

White started four games for the team last year before ultimately suffering an injury. But if the Jets brought him back this year, it’s pretty clear it would be for a backup role.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

The post Mike White reacts to Jets quarterback situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
Former Jets star delivers brutal message to Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Ex-Jets GM sends bold message to Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers reportedly ‘on the brink’ of being traded
Green Bay, WI4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Arch Manning’s chances of starting for Texas revealed
Austin, TX2 days ago
Brian Kelly announces LSU Tigers starting quarterback
Baton Rouge, LA18 hours ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA15 hours ago
Marvin Harrison Jr. trying out new position
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ryan Day reveals secret to Ohio State quarterback competition
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Nick Saban absolutely roasts Anthony Richardson
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
CBB world confused by Jim Boeheim’s retirement comments
Syracuse, NY21 hours ago
CFB world reacts to new Ohio State commitment
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
High school basketball game marred by racist incidents
Muskego, WI2 days ago
Geno Smith signing massive three-year contract
Seattle, WA2 days ago
The Big Ten got their Coach of the Year very wrong
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Major Lamar Jackson update revealed
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
Ohio State quarterback explains weird jersey number
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Nick Saban reacts to Bryce Young size concerns
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
ESPN personality speaks on troubling Lamar Jackson situation
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Vikings moving on from Pro-Bowl WR is ‘real possibility’
Minneapolis, MN32 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy