Mike White reacts to Jets quarterback situation

The New York Jets are currently in sort of a state of limbo as they await a decision from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his NFL career. If Rodgers is open to it, it’s quite clear that the Jets would like to consider a trade for Rodgers. But regardless of Rodgers’ decision, the Jets will need depth at the position, and it sounds like there’s mutual interest in bringing back veteran quarterback Mike White.

Mike White is an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team, but it appears that he would love to return to the Jets next season – but he understands if it doesn’t work out.

“I would love to be back with the Jets,” White said according to Pro Football Talk. “Like I said, the locker room’s fantastic, I talk to all those guys everyday. I don’t know, we have to see. Things in this league change so fast and situations are so fluid, and who knows what’s gonna happen when . . . I know how the NFL works and I’m never gonna take anything too personal, but, I really like that coaching staff, I really like that locker room, and I would love to be back.”

White started four games for the team last year before ultimately suffering an injury. But if the Jets brought him back this year, it’s pretty clear it would be for a backup role.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

