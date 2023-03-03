Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Will Levis has been studying one particular quarterback

By Kevin Harrish,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g17Ug_0l6oEpyU00

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, former Kentucky Wildcats star quarterback Will Levis is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the class. And as he tries to improve his game, he’s already learning by emulating one of the league’s best: Joe Burrow.

During a press conference at the NFL Combine on Friday, Will Levis revealed that he’s been watching tape of Joe Burrow’s movement in the pocket to help his own game.

“Joe [Burrow] is someone — especially in this offseason — that I’ve focused a lot on,” Levis said according to Pro Football Talk. “This offseason, compared to offseasons in the past, I’ve really been trying to kind of perfect the movement leading up to the throw. I think that when I make some inaccurate passes, it’s due to kind of how I’m kind of initiating leading into it.

“A lot of times I can kind of get away with it because of how talented of an arm I have. But Joe I think does it better than anyone else in terms of movement in the pocket. Not the fastest guy, but he’s able to move so efficiently to put himself in a stable base to make efficient throws. And I’ve been watching a lot of film on him this past offseason.”

If there’s anyone a young quarterback might want to emulate right now, Joe Burrow is probably a good pick.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

The post Will Levis has been studying one particular quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Arch Manning’s chances of starting for Texas revealed
Austin, TX2 days ago
Former Jets star delivers brutal message to Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Bears Reportedly Make Decision On No. 1 Overall Pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Ex-Jets GM sends bold message to Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Potential Jimmy Garoppolo destination revealed
Houston, TX1 day ago
Report: 49ers reportedly considering 3 QBs in free agency
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
The Big Ten got their Coach of the Year very wrong
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Marvin Harrison Jr. trying out new position
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH20 days ago
Major Lamar Jackson update revealed
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
CFB world reacts to new Ohio State commitment
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Nick Saban absolutely roasts Anthony Richardson
Tuscaloosa, AL18 hours ago
Geno Smith signing massive three-year contract
Seattle, WA2 days ago
CBB world confused by Jim Boeheim’s retirement comments
Syracuse, NY20 hours ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Dan Orlovsky Names His Best WR In NFL Draft
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio State quarterback explains weird jersey number
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
ESPN personality speaks on troubling Lamar Jackson situation
Baltimore, MD23 hours ago
NFL rumors: Surprise team now favored to trade up to No. 1 with Bears
Chicago, IL13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy