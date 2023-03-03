Will Levis has been studying one particular quarterback

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, former Kentucky Wildcats star quarterback Will Levis is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the class. And as he tries to improve his game, he’s already learning by emulating one of the league’s best: Joe Burrow.

During a press conference at the NFL Combine on Friday, Will Levis revealed that he’s been watching tape of Joe Burrow’s movement in the pocket to help his own game.

“Joe [Burrow] is someone — especially in this offseason — that I’ve focused a lot on,” Levis said according to Pro Football Talk. “This offseason, compared to offseasons in the past, I’ve really been trying to kind of perfect the movement leading up to the throw. I think that when I make some inaccurate passes, it’s due to kind of how I’m kind of initiating leading into it.

“A lot of times I can kind of get away with it because of how talented of an arm I have. But Joe I think does it better than anyone else in terms of movement in the pocket. Not the fastest guy, but he’s able to move so efficiently to put himself in a stable base to make efficient throws. And I’ve been watching a lot of film on him this past offseason.”

If there’s anyone a young quarterback might want to emulate right now, Joe Burrow is probably a good pick.

