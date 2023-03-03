Open in App
Ocean City, MD
I’m a lawyer & self-checkout shoplifting charges are increasingly common – key piece of evidence can maintain innocence

By Caitlin Hornik,

5 days ago
A LAWYER has argued that a key piece of evidence could help shoppers accused of stealing from self-checkout maintain their innocence.

Many lawyers have strong feelings about self-checkout at stores and how the technology can positively or negatively impact a shopper's experience.

A lawyer has shared a piece of evidence that can help maintain innocence if someone is accused of shoplifting Credit: Getty Images - Getty

An Ocean City, Maryland lawyer claims that more instances of shoplifting have been tied to self-checkout technology and, as a result, a solid defense must be prepared if fighting the accusations.

Maryland Criminal Lawyer Kush Arora shared what to expect if you've been accused of shoplifting from self-checkout.

On Arora's website, the lawyer claims that video can make a significant difference in a case, as it can prove whether there is actual evidence of a crime being committed.

Part of the reason that video plays such an important role is that to convict someone of theft, there must be evidence proving that the suspect took an item and did not intend to pay for it.

Video also helps determine whether a suspect walked past all points of sale - meaning all cash registers and self-checkout stations - without intending to pay.

Another key element in a shoplifting defense is understanding as much of the suspect's background relating to self-checkout as possible.

In some cases, the accused person may not have fully understood how the technology works, which could lead to a failure to scan an item.

That can be viewed as shoplifting even if it was an honest mistake.

The lawyer also argues that a suspect's criminal history factors into the case.

"An 18-year-old who shoplifted $20 worth of something from Walmart is very different than a client with two prior theft convictions and looking at enhanced sentencing because of those prior convictions," Arora wrote.

"It is extremely important to know what the person’s prior record is, if any."

While laws vary from state to state, many lawyers argue that the same few points matter most when building a defense against shoplifting.

As shoplifting cases tied to self-checkout kiosks continue to rise, more of the stations are being installed in stores around the country.

An update to the self-checkout kiosk software is also set to go out to about 5,000 retail locations across the United States.

A groundbreaking development came from a United Kingdom-based company called SeeChange Technologies and their partnership with Diebold Nixdorf, a checkout manufacturer in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The two companies will reportedly solve the common issue with scanning produce, per Winsight Grocery Business.

Shoppers across Europe and the U.S. may not have to ask employees at retailers like Walmart, Target, and more to come over to help when scanning produce items at the self-checkout.

