‘I apologized to my family:’ Stetson Bennett addresses public intoxication arrest for first time

Dallas police arrested Bennett on Jan. 29 after officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. When officers arrived, they found Bennett and determined he was intoxicated.
On Friday, Bennett said he apologized to his family for the arrest and that he has spoken with NFL coaches and general managers about his arrest.
“It was a mistake that everybody’s aware of. I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it, I’ve talked to GMs. I apologized to my family. That’s who I felt worse about. I felt like I let them down. No matter where I go now, even without all this, you know, I have an obligation. I’m the fourth [Stetson Bennett]. Can’t do that if your last name is Bennett.”
