Dallas, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I apologized to my family:’ Stetson Bennett addresses public intoxication arrest for first time

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

6 days ago
For the first time, Stetson Bennett is publicly addressing his January arrest for public intoxication in Texas.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where the former UGA star quarterback took the podium Friday morn i ng.

Dallas police arrested Bennett on Jan. 29 after officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. When officers arrived, they found Bennett and determined he was intoxicated.

On Friday, Bennett said he apologized to his family for the arrest and that he has spoken with NFL coaches and general managers about his arrest.

“It was a mistake that everybody’s aware of. I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it, I’ve talked to GMs. I apologized to my family. That’s who I felt worse about. I felt like I let them down. No matter where I go now, even without all this, you know, I have an obligation. I’m the fourth [Stetson Bennett]. Can’t do that if your last name is Bennett.”

A Dallas police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week revealed new details about the night of Bennett’s arrest.

The report stated that Bennett was seen walking into a gated area “to hide behind a brick wall by a random apartment” and officers announced themselves several times.

Bennett came out from behind the wall with his hands visible, told officers he had a friend who lived at the apartment, but could not provide an address, according to the report.

Officers took Bennett to the city detention center and charged him with public intoxication. Video from WFAA-TV showed Bennett leaving the detention center that Sunday just before 11 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News submitted a mugshot request for Bennett’s booking photo; however, police said one was not available because he was taken to the city detention center.

