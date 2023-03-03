Open in App
Hockley County, TX
See more from this location?
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Omar Soto-Chavira capital murder trial moves out of Hockley County

By James Clark,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkrbf_0l6oEFdg00

LEVELLAND, Texas — The capital murder trial of Omar Soto-Chavira will be moved to Johnson County on a change of venue, court records revealed. State District Judge Pat Phelan issued the order on January 9, and EverythingLubbock.com discovered it Friday during a routine check of public records.

Lubbock Police arrest 17 people in ‘Operation March Madness’

“Upon the court’s motion to change venue and without objection from the State or the Defendant, the court will change the venue of this case to Johnson County, Texas for the jury trial,” the order said. “All other matters will continue to be heard in Hockley County, Texas.”

A jury trial in Cleburne, Texas was scheduled for September 16, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoXG8_0l6oEFdg00
    Omar Soto-Chavira was transferred by officers in the Lubbock County Detention Center for an arraignment. (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERh7A_0l6oEFdg00
    Omar Soto-Chavira was transferred by officers in the Lubbock County Detention Center for an arraignment. (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVq4d_0l6oEFdg00
    Omar Soto-Chavira transferred by officers in the Lubbock County Detention Center for an arraignment. (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9WiR_0l6oEFdg00
    Omar Soto-Chavira was transferred by officers in the Lubbock County Detention Center for an arraignment. (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHxFX_0l6oEFdg00
    1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tsv4E_0l6oEFdg00
    1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DenDj_0l6oEFdg00
    Officers gather and University Medical Center (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yq7Pn_0l6oEFdg00
    1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24T6wg_0l6oEFdg00
    1100 block of 10th Street, Levelland
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MI8Ic_0l6oEFdg00
    Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett, image from video archive (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6rJ1_0l6oEFdg00
    Sergeant Josh Bartlett, image from Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pT0t5_0l6oEFdg00
    Josh Bartlett, image from SPC
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3wT8_0l6oEFdg00
    5700 block of 19th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Previous coverage: LCSO Sergeant Josh Bartlett killed in SWAT standoff in Levelland

The judge’s order also said, “Hockley County shall reimburse Johnson County for the expenses of trying this case in Johnson County including room and board for the defendant.”

Drug deal gone bad: Man guilty of aggravated robbery that paralyzed 18-year-old in Lubbock

Days before the change of venue, the Levelland & Hockley County News Press reported that Hockley County sought grants to cover the cost of the trial, “which she [District Attorney Angela Overman] has estimated in the past to cost upwards of $2 million.”

Note: The following video contains remarks from District Attorney Angela L. Overman in September 2021

Soto-Chavira was indicted for the capital murder of Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT team Sergeant Joshua Bartlett. LCSO assisted Levelland Police with a call on July 15, 2021.

Previous coverage: The shooter accused of killing a Lubbock officer; what we know about him

Officials at the time said Soto-Chavira was armed and shooting at officers after they responded to a disturbance call in a Levelland neighborhood. Bartlett lost life; Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson was shot in the head and later recovered. Two other officers suffered gunshot injuries.

Even after Bartlett was shot, the armed standoff between Soto-Chavira and officers continued. It lasted for a total of 11 hours.

The district attorney said in September 2021 that she intends to seek the death penalty .

Soto-Chavira remained in the Hockley County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
‘I’ll cut your head off’: Lubbock man indicted, accused of threatening sister with machete
Lubbock, TX22 hours ago
Stabbing in Lubbock leaves one injured Wednesday night, LPD said
Lubbock, TX16 hours ago
Alonzo gets 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery, shooting death of Lubbock man
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lubbock man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Texas man sentenced to 60 years in for fatally stabbing girlfriend from Dallas
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Anton couple charged after fatal dog attack is a reminder to pet owners, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office says
Anton, TX1 day ago
Arson charge reveals glass bottle with ignitable liquid used at Lubbock apartment complex
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up crash investigations Friday
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
DPS: East Texas woman dies after falling out of convertible car
Alba, TX21 hours ago
Wednesday morning top stories: Mexico kidnapping survivors back in U.S.
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigating Central Lubbock homicide early Sunday
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
DPS cites wind in fire truck crash Sunday in Lubbock County
Shallowater, TX3 days ago
Lubbock husband and wife start organ donation journey at UMC
Lubbock, TX54 minutes ago
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Man in a Fort Worth hospital says he was slashed by ex's new boyfriend
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Lubbock doctors warn against travel to Mexico for cosmetic surgery after kidnappings
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Construction worker killed in north Fort Worth now identified
Fort Worth, TX7 hours ago
3 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Frisco
Frisco, TX2 days ago
Heartless: Popular Lubbock ‘Selfie’ Sculpture Stolen From Park
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Codes Neighborhood Deployment heading to Monterey Park Neighborhood
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Exploring the Haunted Past of Lubbock's Woodrow Manor
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Who is Shamaiya Hall? North Texas woman arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing 3 of her kids
Italy, TX5 days ago
Controlled burn leads to structure fire near Buffalo Springs Lake
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Lubbock 101 Citizens Academy deadline extended until March 10
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Former Estacado student killed in murder-for-hire plot, uncle gets life in prison
Lubbock, TX6 days ago
LFR responding to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Central Lubbock business hoping to identify suspects after armed robbery
Lubbock, TX6 days ago
2 hurt, one seriously in MSF crash Friday evening
Lubbock, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy