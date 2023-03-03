Omar Soto-Chavira capital murder trial moves out of Hockley County
6 days ago
LEVELLAND, Texas — The capital murder trial of Omar Soto-Chavira will be moved to Johnson County on a change of venue, court records revealed. State District Judge Pat Phelan issued the order on January 9, and EverythingLubbock.com discovered it Friday during a routine check of public records.
“Upon the court’s motion to change venue and without objection from the State or the Defendant, the court will change the venue of this case to Johnson County, Texas for the jury trial,” the order said. “All other matters will continue to be heard in Hockley County, Texas.”
A jury trial in Cleburne, Texas was scheduled for September 16, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.
Days before the change of venue, the Levelland & Hockley County News Press reported that Hockley County sought grants to cover the cost of the trial, “which she [District Attorney Angela Overman] has estimated in the past to cost upwards of $2 million.”
Soto-Chavira was indicted for the capital murder of Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT team Sergeant Joshua Bartlett. LCSO assisted Levelland Police with a call on July 15, 2021.
Officials at the time said Soto-Chavira was armed and shooting at officers after they responded to a disturbance call in a Levelland neighborhood. Bartlett lost life; Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson was shot in the head and later recovered. Two other officers suffered gunshot injuries.
Even after Bartlett was shot, the armed standoff between Soto-Chavira and officers continued. It lasted for a total of 11 hours.
