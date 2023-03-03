Open in App
CBS News

Best new tech of the week: Garmin Forerunner 265, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and more

By Kaylyn McKenna,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDgMo_0l6oEAE300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OPCI_0l6oEAE300
Garmin

February was an exciting month in tech with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone , but March is already heating up with several new releases and preorders available for exciting new tech from Garmin , Otterbox , Samsung and more. Keep reading to explore the best new tech products of the week.

Top products in this article

Garmin Forerunner 265 smartwatch, $450

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, $2,200 and up

Samsung Pokémon cover with ring for Galaxy Z Flip4, $50

Best tech releases of the week

From a premium Samsung laptop to new phone cases, explore more of the latest tech releases below.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbGvF_0l6oEAE300
Samsung

Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Book Ultra offers a slim profile and high performance. It offers a 16-inch 3K AMOLED screen with a super-wide 16:10 aspect ratio. It runs on a Windows 11 Home operating system with a choice of an Intel Core i7 or Intel Core i9 processor. It is the only model to include a NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, making it the best Samsung Galaxy Book option for gaming.

Galaxy Book3 Ultra starts at $2,199.99, available in a 16-inch size in graphite. It is available in 512 GB or 1 TB storage options. It officially launched on Friday Feb 24.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, $2200 and up

OtterBox 15W wireless fast charging pad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzA8j_0l6oEAE300
Otterbox

On Monday, Otterbox released its new 15W wireless charging pad. The charging pad works with Samsung, Google and Apple smartphones along with other Qi-enabled wireless devices. It also features a charging indicator light and a non-slip surface to help keep your phone in place.

Otterbox 15W wireless fast charging pad, $40

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDFVC_0l6oEAE300
Otterbox

The popular phone case brand's other release this week is the OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case. The OtterGrip Symmetry Series offers 3x military-standard drop protection, a seamless built-in grip and MagSafe compatibility. The case is made of 50% recycled materials and the grip can rotate fully.

The case is available in six colors.

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Plus), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro Max), $60

Treblab HD-Force portable Bluetooth speaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41H7hp_0l6oEAE300
Amazon

Treblab's latest Bluetooth speaker, the Treblab HD-Force , offers rich, dynamic sound with 60W stereo speakers. The speaker can last for up to 25 hours on a single charge and comes equipped with a 10400 mAh power bank to charge your phone, smartwatch or other devices.

Treblab HD-Force portable Bluetooth speaker, $140

Garmin Forerunner 265

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfEvX_0l6oEAE300
Garmin

Garmin unveiled its next-gen Forerunner watches this week. The new Garmin Forerunner 265 features an AMOLED display. Garmin's new smartwatch features the brightest display ever offered by a Garmin smartwatch. It also includes advanced training metrics, recover insights and more health features.

Garmin Forerunner 265 smartwatch, $450

Samsung Pokemon collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zvuR_0l6oEAE300
Samsung

Monday, Feb. 27 was Pokemon Day, and Samsung has released some fun tech accessories to celebrate. Most of the collection sold out, but you can still snag a fun Pokemon cover for your Galaxy Z Flip 4 while supplies last.

Samsung Pokémon cover with ring for Galaxy Z Flip4, $50

