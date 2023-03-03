Best new tech of the week: Garmin Forerunner 265, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and more

Garmin

February was an exciting month in tech with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone , but March is already heating up with several new releases and preorders available for exciting new tech from Garmin , Otterbox , Samsung and more. Keep reading to explore the best new tech products of the week.

Garmin Forerunner 265 smartwatch, $450

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, $2,200 and up

Samsung Pokémon cover with ring for Galaxy Z Flip4, $50

Best tech releases of the week

From a premium Samsung laptop to new phone cases, explore more of the latest tech releases below.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung

Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Book Ultra offers a slim profile and high performance. It offers a 16-inch 3K AMOLED screen with a super-wide 16:10 aspect ratio. It runs on a Windows 11 Home operating system with a choice of an Intel Core i7 or Intel Core i9 processor. It is the only model to include a NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, making it the best Samsung Galaxy Book option for gaming.

Galaxy Book3 Ultra starts at $2,199.99, available in a 16-inch size in graphite. It is available in 512 GB or 1 TB storage options. It officially launched on Friday Feb 24.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, $2200 and up

OtterBox 15W wireless fast charging pad



Otterbox

On Monday, Otterbox released its new 15W wireless charging pad. The charging pad works with Samsung, Google and Apple smartphones along with other Qi-enabled wireless devices. It also features a charging indicator light and a non-slip surface to help keep your phone in place.

Otterbox 15W wireless fast charging pad, $40

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case

Otterbox

The popular phone case brand's other release this week is the OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case. The OtterGrip Symmetry Series offers 3x military-standard drop protection, a seamless built-in grip and MagSafe compatibility. The case is made of 50% recycled materials and the grip can rotate fully.

The case is available in six colors.

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Plus), $60

Otterbox OtterGrip Symmetry Series phone case (iPhone 14 Pro Max), $60

Treblab HD-Force portable Bluetooth speaker



Amazon

Treblab's latest Bluetooth speaker, the Treblab HD-Force , offers rich, dynamic sound with 60W stereo speakers. The speaker can last for up to 25 hours on a single charge and comes equipped with a 10400 mAh power bank to charge your phone, smartwatch or other devices.

Treblab HD-Force portable Bluetooth speaker, $140

Garmin Forerunner 265



Garmin

Garmin unveiled its next-gen Forerunner watches this week. The new Garmin Forerunner 265 features an AMOLED display. Garmin's new smartwatch features the brightest display ever offered by a Garmin smartwatch. It also includes advanced training metrics, recover insights and more health features.

Garmin Forerunner 265 smartwatch, $450

Samsung Pokemon collection

Samsung

Monday, Feb. 27 was Pokemon Day, and Samsung has released some fun tech accessories to celebrate. Most of the collection sold out, but you can still snag a fun Pokemon cover for your Galaxy Z Flip 4 while supplies last.

Samsung Pokémon cover with ring for Galaxy Z Flip4, $50

