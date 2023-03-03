Open in App
Logan County, WV
One dead following crash on US Route 119

By Lootpress Staff,

6 days ago
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-vehicle accident in Logan County on Thursday has resulted in the death of one motorist.

As reported by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at approximately 9:49am, a two-vehicle accident on US Tourte 119 near the Chapmanville area elicited a response from Deputy C.L. Carter of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon his arrival at the scene of the accident, Deputy Carter learned that a fatality had occurred as a result of the accident.

Reports indicate that a Buick Verano operated by Franklin Terry had attempted to make a left-hand turn onto US 119 from Thornhill Chevrolet to travel northbound on US Route 119.

The vehicle being operated by Mr. Terry reportedly turned in front of a Ford Edge which was being operated by Kevin Gertz. Gertz was travelling southbound on US Route 119 at the time of the ensuing collision, which occurred in the southbound lanes on US 119.

Franklin Terry – 83 years old from Alkol, WV – was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Gertz – 55 years old of Hewett, WV – sustained lacerations and other non-capacitating injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center to receive treatment.

The accident remains under investigation per the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

