Columbus ranked No. 10 best running city in America

6 days ago
Do you think Columbus is properly ranked? | Photo by Daniel Reche/Pexels

When it comes to the top cities in America for runners , Columbus is running circles around the competition.

ARRIS Composite , a global manufacturing + technology company, ranked Columbus as the No. 10 best running city in the US for 2023
. We’re not sure what’s a bigger flex: this achievement, or being one of only three non-west coast cities in the top 10.

The study measured factors like air quality , average distance to a park , and average rain fall to determine a score where Columbus earned 64 out of a possible 100 points . Not too bad considering no other city in Ohio made the cut.

Where are you favorite spots to run in the city ?
Let us know + we’ll feature responses in a future newsletter.
