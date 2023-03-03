Columbus ranked No. 10 best running city in America
6 days ago
When it comes to the top cities in America for runners , Columbus is running circles around the competition.
ARRIS Composite , a global manufacturing + technology company, ranked Columbus as the No. 10 best running city in the US for 2023 . We’re not sure what’s a bigger flex: this achievement, or being one of only three non-west coast cities in the top 10.
The study measured factors like air quality , average distance to a park , and average rain fall to determine a score where Columbus earned 64 out of a possible 100 points . Not too bad considering no other city in Ohio made the cut.
Where are you favorite spots to run in the city ? Let us know + we’ll feature responses in a future newsletter.
Comments / 0