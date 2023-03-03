Richmond
Change location
See more from this location?
Richmond, VA
6AM City
RVA Environmental Film Festival returns March 10-21
5 days ago
A free film festival returns to venues around Richmond starting Friday, March 10. The RVA Environmental Film Festival is back this year with an all in-person format and 20+ screenings.
All the films have something to say about environmental issues — whether that’s telling the story of a master falconer building a bird sanctuary or following an investigative filmmaker in her quest to uncover harms caused by the fashion industry .
Attending is easy. All screenings are free and open to the public .
Here’s the what , where , and when for this year’s fest. Check out the full schedule here .
On Sunday, March 12 at 5:15 p.m., attend a special screening of the winner of the Virginia Environmental Film Contest , “ Coal Blooded .” The short film explores the impacts of a 200-acre coal pile in Newport News on a nearby neighborhood.
If you’d like to support RVA EFF , contact them to make a donation.
All the films have something to say about environmental issues — whether that’s telling the story of a master falconer building a bird sanctuary or following an investigative filmmaker in her quest to uncover harms caused by the fashion industry .
Attending is easy. All screenings are free and open to the public .
Here’s the what , where , and when for this year’s fest. Check out the full schedule here .
March 10RVA EFF begins with a screening of “ Wildcat ” at the Science Museum’s Dome theater at 7:30 p.m. The documentary follows a young veteran caring for a baby ocelot and a woman running a wildlife rescue center in Peru.
March 11-12For the first weekend of the festival, all screenings are at The Byrd Theatre . The film lineup includes the 1972 version of “ The Lorax ,” the PBS documentary “ My Garden of a Thousand Bees ,” and the climate change refugee story “ Newtok .”
On Sunday, March 12 at 5:15 p.m., attend a special screening of the winner of the Virginia Environmental Film Contest , “ Coal Blooded .” The short film explores the impacts of a 200-acre coal pile in Newport News on a nearby neighborhood.
March 13-21For the remainder of the festival, venues vary . There is generally one event each evening, and screenings typically include a panel , group discussion , or Q+A . There will be screenings around the city, from library branches to churches to the Robins Nature Center at Maymont .
If you’d like to support RVA EFF , contact them to make a donation.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0