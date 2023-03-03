Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Chick-fil-A confirms customer info stolen in ‘automated attack’

By Jeremy Tanner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOSGP_0l6oBISu00

(NEXSTAR) – Fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A confirmed Thursday that someone successfully launched an “automated attack” against the company’s website and app over the course of more than two months, stealing customers’ sensitive information.

The disclosure came in a security notice filed on the California Attorney General’s website.

The attack, using log-ins obtained from a third party to access member reward site Chick-fil-A One, was carried out between Dec. 18, 2022 and Feb. 12, 2023, the chain said.

The stolen information “may have included your name, email address, Chick-fil-A One membership number and mobile pay number, QR code, masked credit/debit card number, and the amount of Chick-fil-A credit (e.g., e-gift card balance) on your account (if any). In addition, if saved to your account, the information may have included the month and day of your birthday, phone number, and address,” Chick-fil-A said in the filing, adding, “Importantly, unauthorized parties would only have been able to view the last four digits of your payment card number.”

It’s not clear how many people were affected, but the company told Nexstar in a statement it was less than 2% of all Chick-fil-A users.

Food Lion launches campaign to feed millions

In early January, Chick-fil-A said they were investigating “suspicious activity” after customers started complaining.

“I just had 50 dollars stolen from me by someone in Atlanta, GA,” one person tweeted on Jan. 1. “I no longer have an active debit card and I’m supposed to go on vacation literally tomorrow.”

“Y’all, someone hacked my chick fil a app account & ordered hella food with all my points,” one person tweeted four days later. Several weeks later, the restaurant had restored all of the missing points, the person added.

In Thursday’s filing, Chick-fil-A also outlined its efforts to rectify the situation. The chicken purveyor said it has required some customers to reset their passwords , something it recommends all Chick-fil-A One members do. Other measures the company has taken include removing credit/debit card payment methods, temporarily freezing funds, restoring Chick-fil-A One account balances, adding customer rewards as a ‘thank you,’ and increasing security.

Chick-fil-A is urging customers to review their account statements and credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Concerned customers can refer to the filing for instructions on getting a free credit report, contacting the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, requesting a security freeze and placing a fraud alert on their credit files. There are also state-specific recommendations for residents of Oregon, North Carolina, New York, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Maryland and New Mexico.

“We regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience it may cause you,” Chick-fil-A said in the filing.

Anyone with further questions can call (833) 753-4428 from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 arrested after deputies find drugs, 1-year-old inside car
Dillsboro, NC10 days ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV8 days ago
He was stopped for stealing gas in Florida. Then cops looked in the bed of the truck
North Fort Myers, FL10 days ago
Everything we know about the mother who was shot dead in front of kids after supermarket parking lot fight
Irmo, SC17 days ago
Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols attacked Black veteran 3 days earlier, lawsuit alleges
Memphis, TN27 days ago
Memphis mom arrested for allegedly fighting her son at school, chasing students with knife
Memphis, TN26 days ago
Georgia middle school teacher arrested for allegedly molesting student in library closet
Macon, GA7 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Co-workers hit jackpot on scratch-off ticket during lunch break
Louisville, KY7 days ago
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
Indianapolis, IN22 days ago
Arrested after dealer gave him paper tag
Hollywood, FL16 days ago
A North Carolina woman randomly won $1 million on a scratch-off during a grocery store run
Statesville, NC10 days ago
A Black Man Died in Memphis Jail After Beating From Cops
Memphis, TN22 days ago
UPDATE: Detroit police say parents of child found abandoned have been located
Detroit, MI15 days ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Michigan mom allegedly shoots woman pregnant by same man
Detroit, MI20 days ago
South Carolina woman killed in Kroger parking lot spit at suspect prior to shooting: Police
Irmo, SC15 days ago
‘Momma, I’m hit’: Mother, brother charged in girl’s shooting at Atlanta home
Atlanta, GA12 days ago
Husband wins $2 million lottery prize — and SC couple isn’t ‘changing one thing’
Dillon, SC23 days ago
Grandfather wins big at the lottery — then heads back to the office, MD officials say
Glen Burnie, MD12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy