South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

VIDEO: SC Attorney General gives statement following conviction of Alex Murdaugh

By Bethany FowlerNikolette Miller,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NDFy_0l6oBCAY00

COLLECTION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson gave a statement Friday following the sentencing of Alex Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son.

Judge Cliff Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life terms in prison.

One life in prison term for the death of Maggie Murdaugh and the second life in prison sentence for the murder of Paul Murdaugh.

Murdaugh was found guilty Thursday evening after six weeks of testimony and over 70 witnesses called to the stand.

