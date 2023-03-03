Man, woman injured in Blaine apartment explosion

A young child was also inside the apartment at the time of the detonation.

A man and woman were injured following an explosion inside a Blaine apartment in the early morning hours Friday.

The explosion happened at the Cedar Green Apartments at 116 Avenue NE around 1 a.m. A 911 caller reported a man with severe injuries and additional callers said they heard the blast and saw the man bleeding in the hallway.

The man was found with "traumatic injuries" to his hands and a woman was found with injuries to her face. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A young child was also found inside the apartment but wasn't injured, police said.

Inside the apartment, police found a bedroom window blown out. Authorities found multiple household chemicals that appear to have contributed to the explosion. The damage was contained to one apartment and police believe there is no threat to the public.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the incident.

