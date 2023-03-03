Open in App
Blaine, MN
See more from this location?
Bring Me The News

Man, woman injured in Blaine apartment explosion

By Tommy Wiita,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48J0fE_0l6oAwIP00

A young child was also inside the apartment at the time of the detonation.

A man and woman were injured following an explosion inside a Blaine apartment in the early morning hours Friday.

The explosion happened at the Cedar Green Apartments at 116 Avenue NE around 1 a.m. A 911 caller reported a man with severe injuries and additional callers said they heard the blast and saw the man bleeding in the hallway.

The man was found with "traumatic injuries" to his hands and a woman was found with injuries to her face. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A young child was also found inside the apartment but wasn't injured, police said.

Inside the apartment, police found a bedroom window blown out. Authorities found multiple household chemicals that appear to have contributed to the explosion. The damage was contained to one apartment and police believe there is no threat to the public.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the incident.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Blaine, MN newsLocal Blaine, MN
Blaine woman killed in snowmobile crash near Mille Lacs Lake
Blaine, MN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities identify Stillwater man fatally shot by police during 'exchange of gunfire'
Stillwater, MN19 hours ago
15-year-old leads troopers on chase in north Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Victim in fatal Plymouth shooting identified; 19-year-old arrested
Plymouth, MN1 day ago
18-year-old woman shot, killed by mother identified
Minneapolis, MN17 hours ago
Charges: Shooter, victim had Snapchat dispute before house party killing
Plymouth, MN1 hour ago
Minnesota Man Shoots Neighbor's $5000 Puppy In The Head
Otsego, MN21 hours ago
Minnesota Man Found With Nearly a Pound of Meth
Northfield, MN21 hours ago
Target thieves arrested in Twin Cities possibly linked to nationwide spree
West Saint Paul, MN23 hours ago
Three arrested following theft at Target in West Saint Paul, Minnesota
West Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Six Minnesota correctional officers injured in separate assaults
Stillwater, MN21 hours ago
Charges: Man caused friend's fatal injuries after comedy show, blamed ice slip
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Lockdown after fight breaks out at Champlin Park High School
Brooklyn Park, MN1 day ago
Fundraiser created for victim of North Branch 'shop fire explosion'
North Branch, MN1 day ago
Charges: Ramsey man drunkenly crashed vehicle after dropping off his kids, was 4 times over limit
Ramsey, MN1 day ago
Fatal Minnesota Shooting Under Investigation
Plymouth, MN3 days ago
Two found dead after house fire in North Branch
North Branch, MN2 days ago
Neighbors describe chaotic moments during Stillwater shooting
Stillwater, MN3 days ago
Family of slain Brooklyn Park woman rebukes plea bargain offered to teen suspects
Brooklyn Park, MN1 day ago
Charges filed in 'carjacking spree' where dog was thrown from stolen car
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
MPD: Driver strikes squad vehicle, pedestrian fleeing police officers
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Minneapolis Police- Mother Arrested After Two Children Were Shot
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Dpree Robinson pleads guilty to murder in shooting death of Trinity Ottoson-Smith
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Man dies in Stillwater police shooting; BCA investigating
Stillwater, MN4 days ago
Man injured in north Minneapolis shooting, 2 arrested
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
Marvel Williams sentenced to 24 years for crash that killed Autumn Merrick near Target Field
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Plymouth parents sentenced to 1 year in workhouse for neglect death of 7-year-old son
Plymouth, MN1 day ago
Young man fatally shot at Plymouth vacation rental home
Plymouth, MN4 days ago
Charges: Man, 20, killed two people over 'missing narcotics'
Minneapolis, MN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy