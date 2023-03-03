Charleston
Change location
See more from this location?
Charleston, SC
6AM City
Your guide to understanding development news in Charleston, SC
6 days ago
We’re following up on our new and coming soon businesses story with a guide to development terminology . Check out these definitions of common terms paired with ongoing projects and examples you might recognize in the Holy City.
Think: Proposed plans for the Union Pier redevelopment , which feature a mixed-use neighborhood with housing, hotel rooms, civic spaces, and public parks. Check out the Master Plan .
Think: Zoning changes approved by the City of Charleston Planning Commission for a proposed luxury hotel on Meeting Street where the Days Inn used to be. (The Post and Courier)
Think: Union Pier , again . The project’s PUD application is currently being reviewed by the city. The approval process includes review by the Technical Review Committee, Planning Commission, and City Council.
Example: Use this map to search Opportunity Zones in South Carolina.
Think: A county project is underway on James Island to build a 10-ft-wide multi-use path along Riverland Drive to the Lowcountry Senior Center, with work set to continue through September.
Example: Row houses on the peninsula are one-family attached dwellings.
Think: Apartment buildings and residential condominiums.
Example: Living in a home within a residential zone is the principal use .
Example: The garage or shed on your home property may be labeled an accessory use.
Mixed-UseThese are projects that provide more than one purpose in the community, like a building with apartments on top and shops on the bottom . Expect to see combinations of housing and commercial components.
Think: Proposed plans for the Union Pier redevelopment , which feature a mixed-use neighborhood with housing, hotel rooms, civic spaces, and public parks. Check out the Master Plan .
RezoningThis changes an area of land from the city’s designated use . Examples of rezoning requests include developers looking to build a high-rise in a neighborhood with a height restriction or open a business in an area marked residential.
Think: Zoning changes approved by the City of Charleston Planning Commission for a proposed luxury hotel on Meeting Street where the Days Inn used to be. (The Post and Courier)
PUDPUD stands for Planned Unit Development , or land planned and developed according to an approved master plan . Developers work with local government to determine how the land will be used.
Think: Union Pier , again . The project’s PUD application is currently being reviewed by the city. The approval process includes review by the Technical Review Committee, Planning Commission, and City Council.
Opportunity ZonesOpportunity Zones are a federal program in South Carolina that encourage private investments in low-income communities through tax incentives, bringing jobs and economic development to these areas.
Example: Use this map to search Opportunity Zones in South Carolina.
Multi-Use PathThis type of path is separate from vehicular traffic and may be used by pedestrians, bicyclists, skaters, joggers , and other non-motorized users.
Think: A county project is underway on James Island to build a 10-ft-wide multi-use path along Riverland Drive to the Lowcountry Senior Center, with work set to continue through September.
One-Family DwellingThis is a building made for and occupied by one family. They can be attached , meaning they share a wall or walls with another one-family dwelling, or detached , meaning they are freestanding.
Example: Row houses on the peninsula are one-family attached dwellings.
Multi-Family DwellingThis is a building that contains multiple housing units .
Think: Apartment buildings and residential condominiums.
Principal UsePrincipal use is the primary or predominant function of a property.
Example: Living in a home within a residential zone is the principal use .
Accessory UseThis is the use of a property that is subordinate or incidental to the principal use.
Example: The garage or shed on your home property may be labeled an accessory use.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0