Deputies search for man they say stole 36-packs of beer, cart full of groceries from Kroger

Deputies in Hall County are looking for a man they say “helped himself to a cart full of items” at a metro Kroger store – including six 36-packs of beer.

The incident happened Wednesday at the store location along Ga. 60 and Thompson Bridge Road.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out surveillance photos of the man loading his groceries into a pickup truck in the store’s parking lot.

Investigators said after the man loaded up his truck, he drove off with one of the side doors still open.

The man is described as a white male, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has a white bear and hair.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or who knows where the truck is, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 770-533-7224.