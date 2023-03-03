Open in App
Hall County, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Deputies search for man they say stole 36-packs of beer, cart full of groceries from Kroger

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QGlY_0l6oAiBT00

Deputies in Hall County are looking for a man they say “helped himself to a cart full of items” at a metro Kroger store – including six 36-packs of beer.

The incident happened Wednesday at the store location along Ga. 60 and Thompson Bridge Road.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out surveillance photos of the man loading his groceries into a pickup truck in the store’s parking lot.

Investigators said after the man loaded up his truck, he drove off with one of the side doors still open.

The man is described as a white male, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has a white bear and hair.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or who knows where the truck is, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 770-533-7224.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hall County, GA newsLocal Hall County, GA
Georgia officers find almost $25K worth of heroin in stalled pickup truck
Gainesville, GA21 hours ago
Buford CBD store owner arrested on drug charges
Buford, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police identify man they say killed 57-year-old stranger in broad daylight in Clayton County
College Park, GA21 hours ago
Man wanted in SW Atlanta shooting, police offering $2K reward for information
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Bartow County Teen Jailed for Severly Beating of Girlfriend
Cartersville, GA1 day ago
Beyond Criminal Headlines: Matt Johnson on the Susana Morales murder investigation
Doraville, GA23 hours ago
Two people arrested after allegedly robbing Buford Sam's Club
Snellville, GA3 days ago
Man wanted in connection to deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting captured in Clayton County
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Pedestrian dead after being hit by 3 cars while walking on a Gwinnett highway, police say
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Man arrested in 16-year-old Gwinnett boy’s death insists he’s innocent, not in a gang
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
47-year-old man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting at north Georgia home
Holly Springs, GA3 days ago
New video shows GA father found dead in Louisiana walking with someone hours before his death
Baton Rouge, LA21 hours ago
Update: 18-year-old arrested following Friday night shooting of juvenile in Barrow County
Bethlehem, GA1 day ago
Two people arrested in multi-agency drug investigation
Bowman, GA2 days ago
Person who found missing Georgia man wrapped in plastic and carpet described the horrific discovery
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Autopsy finds body of Georgia father who disappeared during business trip had ‘no trauma’
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Barrow County deputies investigating overnight shooting at Barrow Crossing Shopping Center
Bethlehem, GA4 days ago
Gwinnett Police working to identify suspect who allegedly shot man in head, they say
Norcross, GA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy