Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Schools Foundation gala returns

By Corey Buchanan,

6 days ago

The Lake Oswego Schools Foundation is hosting a gala to show appreciation for its donors and will soon ramp up fundraising efforts designed to support local teachers.

The gala, the first since 2019, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Ironlight in Lake Oswego.

Whitney Woolf, the executive director of the Lake Oswego Schools Foundation, said that students will perform music at the event and Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Jennifer Schiele will give a few remarks. Woolf added that the event used to be a luncheon and so this year will be the first evening occasion. Further, attendees can receive raffle tickets with a chance to win prizes such as an evening boat cruise on Oswego Lake or a stay at the beach. Elephants Delicatessen is catering the event; wine and beer will be complimentary and cocktails can be purchased.

“We plan to have a shortened program because we really want the evening to be fun and focused on people being able to socialize together and meet each other and have a really good time,” Woolf said. “It’s an opportunity to get our donors in the same room, thank them and celebrate what we do together.”

Woolf said limited tickets are still available for the event. For more information, visit losfoundation.org .

Next, Woolf said the foundation will conduct a phone-a-thon April 25-27 where volunteers call individuals in the community asking for donations. Woolf added that the foundation’s mission is to bolster the district’s array of teachers — such as reading specialists and music, science and technology teachers — to provide a better learning experience for students. She added that the foundation raises $1.5 million per year.

“We know the state will pay for core classes, but the state funding won’t necessarily pay beyond that. We believe that’s (more class options) what keeps kids in school, that’s what makes well-educated individuals after high school. We also believe in keeping class sizes as low as possible so kids have a deeper learning experience. And we believe the student-teacher relationship is the way to a quality education,” Woolf said.

