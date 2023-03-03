Open in App
New Haven, CT
See more from this location?
New Haven Independent

President Joe To Leave SCSU

By Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVy1X_0l6o8Bdn00
SCSU Prez Joe Bertolino, heading back to home state.

Joe Bertolino plans to step down from his role as president of Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) this summer to take up a new role leading a university in his home state of New Jersey.

That’s according to a Friday press release sent out by the New Haven-based public university.

That press release states that Bertolino, who has led SCSU since 2016, will ​“conclude his tenure” on July 1. He will next become the president of Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey.

“Since Bertolino took office in July 2016 as the 12th president in Southern’s 130-year history, he has worked to establish Southern as the social justice university of Connecticut, with an emphasis on access, opportunity, and student success and engagement,” the press release continues.

It touts some of his achievements as reintroducing Southern ​“to the region and beyond through a major branding campaign,” implementing the school’s first ​“comprehensive enrollment management plan,” creating the school’s first Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and forging partnerships with the New Haven Public Schools and area community colleges.

“While the decision to leave Southern has been difficult to make, in particular as we continue to transition through these post-pandemic years, it is one that Bil and I believe is best for our family,” Bertolino is quoted as saying in the press release. ​“We will return to the place where I grew up, and where my father and many of our shared loved ones still reside.”

“I want to stress that my decision does not reflect a change in my affinity for this university,” Bertolino’s letter reads. ​“Southern is an extraordinary institution. Seven years ago when I first visited, I was enamored by the students, the community, the beautiful campus and this amazing city of New Haven. I vividly remember meeting with students, faculty, staff, alums, and friends of the university. I was told then that Southern was a special place where relationships and community mattered. That is no less true today.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Does CT need 169 municipalities? Some say merging makes sense
Hartford, CT4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Yale Dining Jobs Pitched In Dixwell
New Haven, CT4 hours ago
Hundreds Rally At ​“Morning Without Childcare”
Bridgeport, CT21 hours ago
School Visits Reveal Multilingual Learners In Action
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Theresa P. Elm, 72
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Word On Broadway: Texan Teacher Kvells
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Student Inventors Keep Classmates Upright
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Assistant Fire Chief To Retire In May
New Haven, CT20 hours ago
Winfield, Mayor & Chief Clash On Gun Bill
New Haven, CT1 day ago
More Recycling? Not A Trashy Idea
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Join The Seymour High School Alumni Association
Seymour, CT2 days ago
Rotary's March 15 Meeting To Feature Emmett O'Brien Student
Oxford, CT2 days ago
28th LEAP Year Dinners Raise $350K
New Haven, CT3 days ago
Reentry Health Crew Seeks More Helpers
New Haven, CT3 days ago
The First Sign of Spring 2023 is Here Connecticut
Southbury, CT3 days ago
'How dare you do this to us.' Former Stone Academy student livid as education put on pause
Waterbury, CT5 days ago
CHART: What if Hartford hadn’t separated into 4 towns?
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Housing Q: Why’s The Rent So Damn High?
New Haven, CT3 days ago
Patient Presses Politician On APT Critique
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Job Training Programs Get $1M Boost
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Suburb Shuts Out City Students
Woodbridge, CT5 days ago
Ansonia Alderman Responds To Letter From Democratic Party Leader
Ansonia, CT1 day ago
Career High School Lifts Every Voice & Sings
New Haven, CT5 hours ago
Word On Whalley: Justice Rides
New Haven, CT3 days ago
Milford Dalaker
Shelton, CT2 days ago
Fair Haveners Eye New Community Center
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Hamilton Zanze sells two Connecticut apartment complexes for $94M
Middletown, CT4 days ago
Seymour P&Z Could Vote On Roosevelt Drive Zone-Text Change On Thursday
Seymour, CT2 days ago
Hartford inspector general, who union wanted fired, to resign
Hartford, CT5 days ago
Hamden reaches settlement with woman shot by police
Hamden, CT21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy