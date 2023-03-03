President Joe To Leave SCSU

SCSU Prez Joe Bertolino, heading back to home state.

Joe Bertolino plans to step down from his role as president of Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) this summer to take up a new role leading a university in his home state of New Jersey.

That’s according to a Friday press release sent out by the New Haven-based public university.

That press release states that Bertolino, who has led SCSU since 2016, will ​“conclude his tenure” on July 1. He will next become the president of Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey.

“Since Bertolino took office in July 2016 as the 12th president in Southern’s 130-year history, he has worked to establish Southern as the social justice university of Connecticut, with an emphasis on access, opportunity, and student success and engagement,” the press release continues.

It touts some of his achievements as reintroducing Southern ​“to the region and beyond through a major branding campaign,” implementing the school’s first ​“comprehensive enrollment management plan,” creating the school’s first Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and forging partnerships with the New Haven Public Schools and area community colleges.

“While the decision to leave Southern has been difficult to make, in particular as we continue to transition through these post-pandemic years, it is one that Bil and I believe is best for our family,” Bertolino is quoted as saying in the press release. ​“We will return to the place where I grew up, and where my father and many of our shared loved ones still reside.”

“I want to stress that my decision does not reflect a change in my affinity for this university,” Bertolino’s letter reads. ​“Southern is an extraordinary institution. Seven years ago when I first visited, I was enamored by the students, the community, the beautiful campus and this amazing city of New Haven. I vividly remember meeting with students, faculty, staff, alums, and friends of the university. I was told then that Southern was a special place where relationships and community mattered. That is no less true today.”