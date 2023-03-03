Ostrout: Sorry, Dilbert was rightly dismissed

The Journal Inquirer is among the many newspapers across the country that will no longer print Scott Adams’ “Dilbert” cartoon following his racist rant that he broadcast on YouTube late last month.

Soon after our decision to drop the strip, the syndication company that distributes Dilbert, Andrews McMeel, later decided to drop Adams’ work entirely.

As much as this decision seemed like a no-brainer, we received a few complaints from our readers about the move. To be clear, we received multiple requests to ditch Dilbert before we announced the decision and many more thanks afterward, but I confess the objections were a bit surprising. This didn’t seem to be a difficult call.