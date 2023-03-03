Open in App
Goleta, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Tar spill closes portion of Goleta overpass

By KSBY Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bREa_0l6o6yfI00

UPDATE (1 p.m.) - The City of Goleta says cleanup of the spill could take hours. People are encouraged to use a different route for the time being.

ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of the Fairview overpass in Goleta was closed Friday morning due to tar on the roadway.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the call came in around 9:14 a.m. reporting what was believed to be roofing tar on the overpass.

Fire officials say the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Caltrans were on scene assisting with cleanup efforts, which were expected to last until around 11:30 a.m.

It’s not known where the tar came from.

One lane was open as of 10:30 a.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Barbara, CA newsLocal Santa Barbara, CA
Lake Casitas filling up
Ojai, CA3 days ago
Man unsuccessfully attempts to outrun CHP and Santa Barbara Sheriff deputies in Orcutt
Orcutt, CA2 days ago
Major Toxic Contamination Problem at Santa Maria Airport?
Santa Maria, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sinkhole causes temporary Montecito road closure
Montecito, CA18 hours ago
Improvement project underway on Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
Warnings for Santa Ynez River area to go out in advance of incoming storm
Lompoc, CA21 hours ago
City of Goleta recognizes CA Arbor Week with proclamation and tree planting
Goleta, CA21 hours ago
Lompoc Aquatic Center activity and therapy pools temporarily closed
Lompoc, CA15 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash involving SLO Country driver identified
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Leaders on South Coast voice concerns over future housing plans
Goleta, CA1 day ago
526 Camino De La Aldea, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93111
Santa Barbara, CA22 hours ago
Goleta city council approves 332-unit apartment project
Goleta, CA20 hours ago
Santa Maria City Council approves plan to remodel old Fallas department store into apartment building
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Solomon Hills South of Orcutt Eyed for 4,000 Homes and More
Orcutt, CA2 days ago
2 Men Hospitalized After Fight on State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Arrest made in Ventura County murder
Oxnard, CA20 hours ago
Crash on Highway 126, one killed
Fillmore, CA5 days ago
Santa Maria to conduct Veterans Memorial Park renovation
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Simi Valley Woman Drowns While Swimming In The Ocean Off Ventura Sunday
Simi Valley, CA4 days ago
Another Storm Is Coming Our Way. Here's What You Need To Know
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Starr-King Rummage Sale Goes Uptown to La Cumbre Plaza
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
20th Annual Central Coast Greenhouse Growers Association Open House
Arroyo Grande, CA1 hour ago
Thousand Oaks Gang Fight Leads to Six Arrests
Thousand Oaks, CA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy