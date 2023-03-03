Tar spill closes portion of Goleta overpass

UPDATE (1 p.m.) - The City of Goleta says cleanup of the spill could take hours. People are encouraged to use a different route for the time being.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of the Fairview overpass in Goleta was closed Friday morning due to tar on the roadway.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the call came in around 9:14 a.m. reporting what was believed to be roofing tar on the overpass.

Fire officials say the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Caltrans were on scene assisting with cleanup efforts, which were expected to last until around 11:30 a.m.

It’s not known where the tar came from.

One lane was open as of 10:30 a.m.

