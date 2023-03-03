My party of 4 spent $400 at Space 220 in Disney World. It was worth every penny and made me feel like a kid again.

Space 220 is a restaurant in Epcot. Josephine Maida

Space 220 is located in Epcot and is one of the newer dining experiences at Disney World.

The space-themed decor is immensely fun, and the food is delicious, especially the filet mignon.

My party of four spent $400 for our entire dinner and enjoyed every moment of our dining experience.

I received my boarding pass before stepping onto the elevator. Josephine Maida

Space 220 is located in Epcot, but it transported us 220 miles above Earth.

Space 220 is a unique dining experience located in Epcot at Disney World.

It's tucked away next to Mission: Space in the World Discovery section of the park, and the restaurant is like no other.

Once inside, I was given a boarding pass before stepping onto the "Stellarvator," which simulates a journey from Epcot to the fictional Centauri Space Station, 220 miles above Earth.

The dining room lets guests look out into space during their meal. Josephine Maida

Between the staff and environment, I felt like I really was in space.

Stepping off the Stellarvator, I truly felt like I was in space.

After walking down a futuristic corridor, we were greeted and shown to our table in a packed dining room overlooking the universe.

Giant "windows" provide a panoramic view of outer space. With breathtaking views of Earth from above, the screens are always changing to give guests something new to see — like a pair of astronauts dueling with lightsabers

The pistachio and citrus dessert was one dish among the Super Nova Sweets. Josephine Maida

The names of the menu items further enhanced our experience.

At Space 220, everything is about the experience — including the three-course, prix-fixe menu ($79).

Each diner in my party was able to select their own dishes from the three menu categories: Lift-Offs, Star Course, and Super Nova Sweets.

For an added cost, we were able to add Satellite Sides ($9 each) or Space Station Supplementals ($20 to $22). Those were essentially upgrades, such as a side of shrimp or a more decadent cut of meat.

We ordered the scallop ravioli as one of our Lift-Offs, or appetizers. Josephine Maida

My family waited a long time to try Space 220, and they were thrilled when our food began to arrive.

Because I live 15 minutes away from the parks, I've been to Space 220 quite a few times. But for my visiting family members, it was a top request for their trip to Disney World.

After a long day at the parks and over a year of anticipation, they were thrilled when the appetizers began to arrive. We tried to pick different things so we could all taste as much of the menu as possible.

The Big Bang Burrata had a delicious mixture of flavors and textures. Josephine Maida

My party polished off every appetizer.

Our appetizers were great for sharing.

The Big Bang Burrata was perfectly paired with peppery arugula, herbaceous pesto, and crunchy sunflower seeds.

The scallop ravioli had paper-thin pasta filled with diced shellfish. We loved that the dish offered such freshness, even with decadent components like the chardonnay sauce and black-truffle pearls.

The calamari was prepared Rhode Island-style with cherry pepper. Josephine Maida

We ordered two servings of the Starry Calamari and could've eaten more.

The Starry Calamari has been on the menu since the restaurant opened — and for good reason.

It was served golden brown with a thick slice of lemon and two dipping sauces. Our favorite part was that the dish was prepared Rhode Island-style, which means there were fried cherry peppers mixed in with the calamari, providing a bright, acidic bite.

Two of us decided to order a side of shrimp with the steak as well. Josephine Maida

For mains, nearly my entire party ordered the filet mignon.

Three of us opted for the 8-ounce filet mignon served with creamy mashed potatoes, haricot vert, and a red-wine reduction, and two of us even added the $15 side of shrimp.

Each steak was cooked to everyone's preference, the sauce was flavorful, and the mashed potatoes were silky smooth.

The chicken was good but not as good as the steak. Josephine Maida

We also ordered the roasted chicken breast.

Another person in our party ordered the roasted chicken breast, which was served with a multilayered potato gratin. It was delicious, but it didn't come close to the steak.

The plant-based carrot cake was the best dessert on the entire menu. Josephine Maida

We ordered all five desserts from the menu.

The dessert menu was stacked with creative and beautiful options, and we tried them all.

We were least excited about the pistachio and citrus dessert, but everyone at the table enjoyed it far more than we thought we would.

I think any dessert with popcorn has to be good, and the Peanut Caramel Comet didn't disappoint. Big peanut butter fans will love the textures and flavors on the plate.

Although all of the desserts were fabulous, the plant-based carrot cake with vegan cream-cheese frosting, candied walnuts, and toasted pepitas was the winner by a landslide.

The ambiance and the quality of the food made this dining experience very memorable. Josephine Maida

Our total came out to $400 exactly, and it was worth every penny.

After the additions, tax, and tip, the bill for our party of four came out to exactly $400.

This isn't a meal I could splurge on daily as a local, but I love coming here with family and friends who are looking to experience something really unique on their Disney vacation .

The food is always well prepared, and the service is thoughtful and kind. It truly makes you feel like a kid again as you dine among the stars.