How British high schoolers made the most of their extended vacation after their hotel shredded their passports and stranded them in the US

The students and their chaperones at the British consulate in New York. Barr Beacon School

A group of British students and their chaperones got stuck in the US after their hotel shredded their passports .

The group's ski trip lasted nearly a week longer than planned while they waited for a way back home.

Photos show the students experiencing the sights of New York City on their surprise extended vacation.

Students from Barr Beacon School on a New Hampshire ski lift. Barr Beacon School

The students from Barr Beacon School in the UK were in New Hampshire on a skiing trip.

"Our pupils have had an amazing time skiing on the slopes in New Hampshire," the school wrote in a post on its website describing the trip .

The group of 42 students, ranging in age from 13 to 15, had traveled from Walsall, England to stay at Kancamagus Lodge in Lincoln, New Hampshire, according to the BBC .

Students from Barr Beacon School toast marshmallows on a fire. Barr Beacon School

But the students and their chaperones became stuck in the US after the lodge destroyed their passports.

"Unfortunately, the hotel managed to destroy the passports in their care, which has led to all those affected having to apply for emergency travel documents," Barr Beacon School principal Katie Hibbs told the BBC at the time.

It's not clear how the lodge managed to destroy the passports, or why it had them in the first place. The lodge did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

The group of British students in front of their lodge in New Hampshire. Barr Beacon School

Parents back home in the UK were shocked that their children's passports had been destroyed.

Luckily, the teacher leading the trip handled the situation very well, one mother told the BBC .

"She was up throughout the night answering our emails and questions, when she should have been sleeping," the mother told the BBC. "She has just communicated well with us and was really calm and really clear."

The students had to travel from New Hampshire to New York City. Barr Beacon School

The group had to travel to New York City, where they applied for emergency travel documents at the British consulate.

But the group couldn't immediately return home.

The students got to see New York City on their extended trip. Barr Beacon School

The group had to extend their trip by 5 days while they waited for their new travel documents, but that gave them time to tour New York City.

"The enthusiasm and resilience that our pupils showed over the week exemplified what it really means to be a Barr Beacon pupil," the school wrote.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to our dedicated staff who dealt with the very unusual circumstances they were faced with," the school added.

Students look up at the World Trade Center in New York City Barr Beacon School

Four students from the Barr Beacon School pose in front of the NYC skyline. Barr Beacon School

The students got to ride on a tour bus and see the sights of the Big Apple, including the World Trade Center.Though group's budget was dwindling, the chaperones still managed to show the students a good time

The principal at Barr Beacon School, Katie Hibbs, told the BBC that the four teachers on the trip were "supporting pupils to explore the city on a dwindling budget."

According to the BBC, the students visited Central Park and rode the Staten Island Ferry. They were even able to view the incredible New York City skyline from a rooftop.

The students were able to visit the 9/11 Memorial in NYC. Barr Beacon School

Students are outfitted with virtual reality goggles and controllers at Dave & Busters. Barr Beacon School

Three students from the trip pose in Times Square. Barr Beacon School

Two students celebrate with their temporary passports. Barr Beacon School

The group visited the 9/11 Memorial.Students got to play at a Dave & Busters.They even visited Times Square.The students finally got their new passports and returned home to the UK on Wednesday.

The British embassy in New York was able to process new temporary passports for the students in just a few days, and they arrived back home in the UK on Wednesday, according to one parent who spoke to WMUR .