Why is Ken Bruce leaving BBC Radio 2 for Greatest Hits Radio?

Ken Bruce opened his final Radio 2 by telling fans he 'will miss them' after taking a parting swipe at BBC bosses for booting him off the air early.

The Scottish presenter told Radio 4's Today programme that his premature exit 'seems a shame' after more than four decades at the corporation – and more than 30 years on the mid-morning show.

Bruce, 72, received cards and messages of thanks from emotional fans when he opened his slot for the last time at 9.30am, following The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

He began by saying: 'Lots of lovely music on this programme. Don't go looking for any secret messages or hidden agendas behind them, they're just good songs, all the way through. Enjoy.'

The first song he played was the Jackson 5's Can You Feel It, followed by Trustfall by Pink.

Bruce will leave the BBC to join rival station Greatest Hits Radio once his show ends at midday. Gary Davies will sit in until Vernon Kay takes over the slot in May.

The BBC has again been accused of 'ageism' over his exit, and listeners have vowed to follow him and his beloved PopMaster quiz to Greatest Hits Radio.

Today these 'Radio 2 refugees' shared their memories of Ken – and admitted they were crying before his final show.

One listener wrote: 'Today is the day. End of an era at BBC Radio 2. I've never met Kent but I feel emotional.'

Another said: 'I've had to remove the oldest from the kitchen where Phil is listening to R4 in a state of bereavement as it's Ken Bruce's final interview before he leaves R2.'

A third added: 'Say thanks to Ken Bruce whose programme lifted spirits working in hospital during Covid. He played Sunshine After The Rain by Elkie Brooks – me in full PPE and patient with no language after stroke both sang/hummed along. It became my Covid anthem. Thanks, Ken.'

Another tweeted: 'Feeling very emotional today listening to Ken Bruce's final show on BBC Radio 2. The voice of my childhood, and the highlight of my day as I've grown into an adult and become a mother.

'It won't be the same without you @RealKenBruce. Thanks for the memories.'

A fifth said: 'It's time to celebrate the outstanding contribution to radio by Mr Ken Bruce. In my opinion, he was a key worker through the pandemic, keeping me going with his humour and of course PopMaster. It's the end of the BBC but it's the start of #GHR. Don't be sad, be happy.'

In an interview on Radio 4's Today, Bruce said: 'It's entirely within the BBC's right to ask me to step away a little early. But for the sake of 17 days, which was all that was remaining (on my contract), it seems a shame.

'Over the last 46 years, I haven't had very much time off, I've attempted to turn up whenever I'm required to turn up. So my natural feeling as a broadcaster is if I've got 17 days to do, I want to do them.'

Fellow Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine, who hosts the slot immediately after, paid tribute to the broadcaster on air.

He said: 'Am I allowed to say, I’ve worked with some great people and you’re the best. I know you don’t like praise, you’re the most generous, intelligent talented colleague.

'Listeners need to know that for us at Radio 2, the presenters, you are the Charlie Watts, the drummer the all drummers want to be like. You are the presenter all presenters want to be like.'

Council employee Paul, from Norwich, was last contestant on PopMaste and won 27 of the 39 available points during the quiz which included questions on Sir Cliff Richard, Slade, Cher and Bob Marley.

Bruce asked Paul and fellow contestant Anna from Hastings to make their traditional dedications as part of the long-standing segment.

Anna made a dedication to family and friends along with Bruce, who she said had been a 'warm and funny friend to the nation' who provided a 'soundtrack' to 'our lives'.

Paul also gave shout-outs to his loved ones along 'a big thank you' to Bruce.

One superfan was so desperate to catch the final instalment of PopMaster, he scheduled his flight especially to land in Sao Paulo, Brazil, so he could listen.

Chris Samsa told the BBC: 'Couldn't miss this momentous day. You're on in the car via Bluetooth and I'm introducing my Brazilian driver Roberto, to the magic of uncle Ken.

'Would never have done this for any other broadcaster, you're the best and will miss you.'

The presenter will be moving to the Bauer station in April to present a new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

Bruce also told Radio 4: 'Gardening leave is a known concept in broadcasting, and in many other areas. But you just adapt your timetable, and instead of three weeks, it's one week, and that's fine.'

'My belief is that, when I'm given a contract, I work to it and complete it'.

His departure appears to suggest a shift within the BBC of trying to attract a younger audience, though critics including Paul O'Grady have claimed this 'doesn't make sense' when Radio 1 already targets that demographic.

The broadcaster, who left Radio 2 in 2021 after being asked to share his slot with comedian Rob Beckett, criticised the approach taken by bosses.

'Radio 2 has changed, it's not what it was,' O'Grady told Metro.co.uk .

'They're trying to aim for a much younger audience, which doesn't make sense because you've got Radio 1. Radio 2 was always for an older audience.'

Bruce is leaving a month earlier than planned as corporation bosses became 'frustrated' that his shows were 'free advertising' for his next station .

He joined the BBC in 1977 in his 30s as a Radio Scotland presenter, going on to present several different programmes.

His first regular slot on Radio 2 was the Saturday Late Show in 1984 and the next year he fronted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, taking over from Sir Terry Wogan.

Bruce later moved to mid-mornings in 1986 and after a brief stint on late nights and early mornings, returned to mid-mornings in January 1992.

Before his departure, Bruce said that he would 'always be proud' of his association with the BBC and Radio 2, but that he wanted to continue his career 'in a slightly different way in the next few years'.

But in a tweet, he added: 'I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let's enjoy the week ahead!'

He later told the Daily Mail that he 'wasn't given any real reason that I understood' by the BBC for the decision to move his final programme.

However, sources told The Sun : 'The BBC believe that every second he is on air is just free advertising for his new show on Greatest Hits Radio.

'They became frustrated by the rival station launching a marketing campaign for his show. It leaves a sour taste.'

In response to Bruce's comments, a Radio 2 spokesman said: 'Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it's always been known he's leaving in March.

'Returning to Wogan House for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break. We wish Ken all the best for the future.'

The date for Kay's May takeover of his slot is yet to be announced.

Davies, host of the station's Sounds Of The 80s, will present the mid-morning show from March 6 until Kay takes the helm, the BBC said.

Ken Bruce's exit interview ahead of his final show on BBC Radio 2

On what makes radio broadcasting special...

It's the anonymity, the ability to just be one part of yourself and communicate only in one way with someone who's just listening to you, it's a very direct communication. That's the thing that appeals most.

On the secret to his popularity...

If I knew that, I would've done it a lot earlier than this. I don't think you can ever analyse why something is popular. It becomes popular without you noticing or trying, and the more you try the less it will happen. A good relationship between broadcaster and listener is just something that grows and develops naturally.

On what he finds most difficult...

Getting up in the morning. Once I'm up and heading to work I'm fine. I'm on air at 9.30, finish at 10 and I've often said I feel better at the end of a programme than I did at the beginning. I'm sorry that it's finished.

On how he'll end the show...

It'll just be a quick goodbye, I will not be tugging at heartstrings, mainly because I don't want to tug at my own. I'll just be saying that's the end of this particular era of my life, but there'll be a continuation. I love daily broadcasting, it's what I've done for years and years. I've been on BBC radio five days a week since 1977 so it's going to be different, it's going to change me a bit but I still want to be on the air every day.

On whether he'll be emotional...

No, I'll be looking at the clock thinking get out on time…maybe a touch, but I'm a hard bitten old Scot.

On whether he knows what he'll say...

I don't, it will come to me at the time, I might jot a note or two but I don't like to write anything in sentences I just like to write a couple of ideas and I'll say what comes to mind in the moment.

On if he knows what his last song will be...

I do now but I'm not going to reveal that until the last moment.

On his departure...

It's entirely within the BBC's right to ask me to step away a little early. Gardening leave is a known concept in broadcasting and many other areas but for the sake of 17 days which was all that was remaining it seems a shame but you just adapt your timetable. Instead of three weeks, it's one week, that's been fine. My belief is when I'm given a contract I work to it and complete it. Over the last 46 years I haven't had very much time off ever, I've attempted to turn up whenever I'm required to turn up so my natural feeling as a broadcaster is if I've got 17 days to do, I want to do them.

On his best moment...

Talking to you, Gary. I can die happy now. I can't actually pick out a moment. I've loved everything I love every day, just a normal day. Meeting special people, someone like James Taylor or Carole King when they came into the studio. These were more nerve-wracking than everything so I didn't enjoy them in the moment because I was thinking I must get this right and not say something stupid to James Taylor, for goodness sake. Nut I love just doing a normal daily programme, trying to make myself laugh and other people.