California assemblyman pushes legislation to cut back on paper receipts



I n his latest push to pass legislation to reduce paper receipts, California Assemblyman Phil Ting donned a scarf that looked like a giant receipt while presenting the bill on Thursday.

The Democratic lawmaker's legislation, Skip the Slip, aims to encourage state businesses to adopt electronic receipts, as paper receipts are becoming obsolete in modern times. While presenting the legislation in his custom CVS-like receipt scarf, Ting was joined by Wil Pond, a worker for the Assembly’s Democratic Communications Office, who wore a giant receipt with a hole cut out for his head, a spokesperson for Ting's district office told the Washington Examiner .

(Phil Ting / Twitter) California Assembly Member Phil Ting, second to right, presents his "Skip the Slip" legislation to help reduce paper receipts in the state of California. He is joined, from left to right, by Wil Pond, a worker for the Assembly’s Democratic Communications Office, Chloe Brown, a policy associate with Californians Against Waste, and Nancy Buermeyer, Director of Program & Policy at Breast Cancer Prevention Partners.



“When we get coffee to-go or a pack of gum, most of us don’t want or need a physical receipt," Ting said in a press release . "It’s time we provide customers with the option to get no receipt or a digital receipt. It doesn’t make sense to kill so many trees and produce billions pounds of carbon emissions. AB 1347 gives customers a choice and still provides for customers to request a paper receipt when they need it.”



Should this legislation get passed into law, a paper receipt requested by a California customer cannot be longer than necessary and must be free of BPA and BPS chemicals, and paper receipts would not be printed out unless requested by the customer. Businesses will be given two warnings for this rule, after which they could be fined $25 for each day and up to $300 every year if they fail to comply with the law.

This new rule would go into effect starting on Jan. 1, 2024, if the bill is signed into law, according to Ting's office.

Each year, 10 billion gallons of water and over 3 million trees are used to make receipts in the United States, producing 4 billion pounds of carbon dioxide and 302 million pounds of waste, according to a report by the nonprofit organization Green America, which is supporting the legislation.

Californians Against Waste, an environmental advocacy organization, is sponsoring Ting's legislation, his office told the Washington Examiner .

Ting's reintroduction of the legislation marks his second time presenting it, with the first time being in 2019 under the name of AB 161, but it failed to pick up steam after it was stalled in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Committee hearings for AB 1347 are expected to begin this spring.