Vanderbilt F Liam Robbins (leg) out for season

By Sportsnaut,

6 days ago

Vanderbilt forward and leading scorer Liam Robbins underwent surgery Friday morning for a broken leg sustained in Wednesday night’s road win at Kentucky.

The program announced Robbins would miss the rest of the season — ending his Commodores’ career — and head coach Jerry Stackhouse confirmed the surgery on ESPN 102.5 The Game radio in Nashville.

“Liam has been unbelievable for us this year,” Stackhouse told the radio station. “He has gotten better and better since he has been here. Obviously he battled with some injuries before that, but when he is playing at a high level, it elevated our whole team to a high level and gave our team a lot of confidence. And I’m sure that confidence is gonna carry on with our group through the remainder of our games. But unfortunately he won’t be able to finish up with us.”

Robbins, a 7-footer from Iowa, played his first two seasons at Drake. He transferred to Minnesota for the 2020-21 season, and spent the past two at Vanderbilt.

Against Kentucky, Robbins landed awkwardly about four minutes into the first half, then clutched his lower right leg before being helped off the court.

He leads Vanderbilt (17-13, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) in points (15.0), rebounds (6.8) and blocks (3.2). He also leads the SEC in blocks and is tied for ninth in scoring.

–Field Level Media

