Open in App
Sportsnaut

IOC reveals nine-event Olympic Esports Series

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dGMy_0l6o5MWp00

The International Olympic Committee is partnering with international sports federations and developers to bring gaming to the Olympics via the new Olympic Esports Series.

Qualifiers in nine esports titles get underway this week and run through May 15, with the finals taking place live in Singapore from June 22-25.

“In line with the Olympic Agenda, our primary goal is to support and promote the development of virtual sports throughout the Olympic Movement,” an IOC spokesperson told Sports Business Journal. “This is why we have focused first on virtual and simulated sports games in the Olympic Esports Series. For this, we partner with international federations, who in turn propose game developer partnerships.”

The IOC is interested in expanding into gaming, but only with “games that align with the Olympic values,” a spokesperson told Sports Business Journal.

The nine federations and accompanying games are:

Archery (World Archery Federation, Tic Tac Bow); Baseball (World Baseball Softball Confederation, WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros); Chess (International Chess Federation, Chess.com); Cycling (UCI, Zwift); Dance (World DanceSport Federation, Just Dance); MotorSport (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, Gran Turismo); Sailing (World Sailing, Virtual Regatta); Taekwondo (World Taekwondo, Virtual Taekwondo) and Tennis (International Tennis Federation, Tennis Clash).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Her father allegedly raped her developmentally disabled mother. She tracked him down through Ancestry.com.
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Frail-Looking Gene Hackman, 93, Breaks Cover In New Mexico Two Decades After Retirement
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
New York Knicks head coach reportedly expected to be fired in December
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Lamar Jackson’s shrinking free agent market has hints of collusion and Colin Kaepernick
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
NFL insiders suggest Lamar Jackson would have a new contract in place, if he had an agent
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
How to Watch Every New York Yankees Game Live in 2023
New York City, NY1 day ago
Jordan Love leaves former Super Bowl head coach dumbfounded over ability
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Denver Broncos shopping Pro Bowl receiver
Denver, CO2 days ago
New York Knicks bench star reportedly seen as future starter by rival teams
New York City, NY54 minutes ago
Kevin Durant could miss rest of regular season
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago
New NASCAR Cup Series team looking to debut at Atlanta in 2023
Atlanta, GA28 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy