Taxes 2023: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions during Tax Chat

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hl6Zd_0l6o4sIW00 Have a question about taxes or filing your tax returns? 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney is here to help.

This Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 7 On Your Side and a team of tax experts from United Way Bay Area will answer your questions about changes to the tax law, new deductions, deadlines, and more.

United Way Bay Area's Free Tax Help can get your taxes done right by one of their experts for free! You may qualify for more than $8,000 in refunds and earned income tax credits. Call 211 or visit UWBA.org/taxhelp to get started today.

Other experts who will be helping during the tax chat include the IRS, California Society of CPAs, and Golden Gate Society of Enrolled Agents.

If you'd like to share your question ahead of time, submit it via the form below:

Take a look at the questions and answers from last year's tax chat here.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

