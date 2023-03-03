Eager Harry Styles fans flock to his Sydney concert with massive lines

Harry Styles fans are some of the most dedicated in pop music.

And on Friday night, thousands showed up early for the British superstar's Sydney show at Accor Stadium despite rain pelting down throughout the day.

With 15,000 people expected to attend the gig, many got an early start, with massive lines snaking around the stadium and down into the street hours in advance.

Special barricades erected outside the venue were already filling up in the afternoon.

Parking at Sydney Olympic Park was sold out long before the concert leaving punters to grapple with overburdened public transport.

Harry's shows in Australia have been filled to the brim, with fans arriving as early as the night before to line up.

It comes after a superfan did what most wouldn't on Friday and turned down $50,000 to 'cut up' her ticket to Harry's Sydney concert.

The young woman, who had a spot at the front of the line to get into the show, was picked out by The Kyle and Jackie O Show producers who were offering money for fans' tickets.

She was first offered $1,500 but quickly turned it down, prompting host Kyle Sandilands to keep upping the price - but she refused all offers.

'I'm sorry, there's no way in hell I'm missing this concert,' Jess said when she was made the first offer.

The radio shock jock, 51, then bumped up the price a few times before she paused at an offer of $5,000.

Her friends and fellow Harry Styles fans waiting in line encouraged her to turn it down as she became conflicted.

'What about $50,000?' Sandilands said.

'No I've never seen Harry live before,' Jess replied.

Co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson praised the young girl for her resolve, saying: I love you, Jess. You are a true Harry Styles fan and you should be proud.'

At this point, other women in the crowd stood up and offered to cut up their own tickets for money, with one person saying she would do it for $15,000. Another said she would do it for just $5,000.

Harry Styles national Love on Tour kicked off at the HBF Park in Perth last Monday.

The As It Was singer, 29, then headed to Melbourne, Victoria on the weekend and is finishing off in Sydney and Brisbane.