Another winter storm is coming; what you can do to prepare

Another winter storm is looming over West Michigan, and E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety (EFS) is offering tips on how to prepare for it.

"First of all, we would recommend that people stay off the roads," advises EFS President Michael McLeieer. "Let our road crew workers clear the roadways; it is going to be heavy and wet. ... So if you don't have to go out, please don't go out."

ON THE ROAD

If you must drive, it’s imperative to remove snow and ice off the roof, hood and windows. While in motion, EFS urges motorists to drive slowly and refrain from turning on cruise control.

"We've had incidents where snow has come off from vehicles and it's hit vehicles from behind that are traveling behind a snow-covered vehicle," says McLeieer, "and that could cause visibility issues and could even cause an accident."

Don’t forget to leave plenty of space between vehicles, as snow and ice extends the distance required to bring the car to a complete and safe stop.

It also doesn't hurt to bring supplies.

"It's always best to have an emergency preparedness kit that could include blankets; it could include some water; it could include some snacks. So that if they do slide off the roadway or their vehicle has a mechanical issue, they are going to be best protected," says McLeieer.

A bag of kitty litter could prove useful if your vehicle gets stuck; sprinkling some under the tires can help provide traction.

Furthermore, make sure your tailpipe is clear of snow.

AT HOME

While candles may offer a comforting atmosphere when the power goes out, EFS strongly advises against them. Instead, use flashlights or LEDs to brighten the home — doing so eliminates the risk of fire.

In the event your home loses power, keep generators, grills and stoves outside, and at least 25 feet away from the home; they can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning if used indoors.

"If someone does have a carbon monoxide incident, they can always get everyone out of the home and should get everyone out of the home; call 911," McLeieer advises. "Symptoms for carbon monoxide include flu-like symptoms, lethargy, people will get tired, and everyone in the home will experience the same symptoms."

Don't forget to bring all pets inside. If this isn’t possible, EFS urges owners to provide animals with adequate shelter and ensure they have access to clean, unfrozen water.

OUTDOORS

Remember to dress in multiple layers of clothing. Be sure to wear a hat that can keep your ears warm and a scarf that covers your face.

"Especially with the wind conditions that are forecasted, that can reduce our heat out of our body very rapidly, even if we have winter clothing on," McLeieer explains.

Be extra cautious when shoveling snow. When snow is wet, the added weight can elevate heart attack risks. Call in a friend or family member to help remove snow, and use a light plastic shovel.

"The cleanup of snow is going to be very taxing whether we're very healthy and athletically fit or for older adults or those that may not be as physically active," says McLeieer.

**Don’t lift snow when shoveling. Push it instead, and shovel small amounts at a time. Remember to use your legs, not your back.

EFS also wants to remind everyone to keep tabs on neighbors and older people throughout as well as after the storm. Advanced age comes with increased health risks when the temperature drops and power is lost.

"The cold temperatures can constrict our blood vessels, so it makes it more difficult if we have people who may have blockages in their arteries and things like that just from the aging process," McLeieer explains. "Add to that the physical exertion of shoveling snow and it could have a deadly combination of having a heart attack."

McLeieer adds it's a good idea to have a cell phone on you if you do go out.

