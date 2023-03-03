Japanese alcoholic beverage becoming big business in U.S.

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An alcoholic beverage that's associated with Japan is enjoying its moment in the sun.

Sake is a Japanese alcoholic beverage that is made out of fermented rice. Sake sales in Japan are declining due to an aging population, but sake is seeing a renaissance in America.

Izzy Kharasch of Hospitality Works, Inc. in Chicago told the WBBM Noon Business Hour that the sake boom is the result of an American sake brewing scene.

“Much like bourbon, it’s making a big expansion, sake has expanded into different flavors and styles and aging, and of course now it’s being manufactured in America,” Kharasch said.

Arkansas is turning into ground zero for the American sake boom. It's the country's largest rice producer, and brewers are attracted to the spring water from hot springs.

