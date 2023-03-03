New coaches, new players, more hope? Five questions as Hurricanes begin spring practice

Coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes begin spring practices on Saturday. Cristobal, pictured here during a practice on March 9, 2022, went 5-7 in his first year at Miami. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Spring is in the air, and the Hurricanes are going back out to the Greentree practice fields eager for a fresh start after last season’s disappointing finish.

Spring football starts in Coral Gables on Saturday morning, and there have been drastic changes since Miami ended Year 1 under Mario Cristobal with a 5-7 record.

There will be a lot of new faces to see this spring, as Cristobal overhauled his coaching staff and brought in more than 30 new players.

Here is a look at five key questions that may be answered between the start of spring practices on Saturday through the spring game on April 14.

1. How will new coaches change the ‘Canes?

Josh Gattis is out and Kevin Steele is coaching Alabama’s defense, as several assistant coaches sought greener pastures elsewhere. The Hurricanes brought in six new assistant coaches since last season ended.

On offense, Shannon Dawson took over for Gattis as offensive coordinator (and replaces Frank Ponce as quarterbacks coach), Tim Harris Jr. (a UM alum) replaced Kevin Smith as running backs coach, and Kevin Beard (also a Miami graduate) arrived as the new wide receivers coach.

On defense, Lance Guidry replaced Steele, while Derek Nicholson will coach inside linebackers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor was promoted from analyst to defensive ends coach.

As of Friday afternoon, Miami had not announced Beard or Taylor’s hiring or their official titles.

Dawson could represent a significant change in Miami’s offensive philosophy, given his Air Raid roots. Our first glimpses of the coordinators’ new system will be in the coming weeks.

“Every time there’s a change, whether it happened or whether you forced it to happen, it’s an opportunity to upgrade,” Cristobal said in a radio interview on Feb. 24.

2. Which newcomers break out?

The Hurricanes’ roster is significantly different than it was when UM lost to Pittsburgh to end last season.

Miami added 33 players through its high school recruiting class and via the transfer portal. Fifteen of those high-school signees are already on UM’s campus, as are the eight transfers.

Enrolling early is a big way the incoming freshmen can get their feet under them before their first season, allowing them to ingratiate themselves with the team and learn their new coaches’ philosophies. Last year, Wesley Bissainthe, Jacurri Brown, Anez Cooper, Nyjalik Kelly and others had opportunities to get onto the field. Several freshmen will have a chance to do the same this season.

3. Will Miami’s new-look offensive line be an improvement?

Injuries took their toll on Miami’s offensive line last season, but the line was typically composed of left tackle John Campbell Jr., left guard Jalen Rivers, center Jakai Clark, either Anez Cooper or Justice Oluwaseun at right guard and DJ Scaife Jr. at right tackle.

Oluwaseun and Scaife are out of eligibility and will try their luck at the next level. Campbell and Clark transferred to Tennessee and SMU, respectively. Only Rivers and Cooper remain.

Fortunately for Miami, they brought in some likely Day 1 starters in the transfer portal as well as some freshmen who could see the field quickly.

Javion Cohen arrived from Alabama after being a starter on the Crimson Tide’s offensive line the last two seasons, easily slotting into an open spot on Miami’s line. The Hurricanes also picked up Matthew Lee from UCF. Lee, a center, was one of top-graded players at his position last year.

True freshmen Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola were star tackles in high school, earning five-star ratings in 247Sports’ composite rankings. Although true freshman linemen sometimes need work before starting at the Power 5 level, both standout freshmen are on campus, looking to earn spots.

4. Who steps up at wide receiver?

You could have posed this same question at the start of last year’s spring practices. Miami lost Mike Harley Jr. and Charleston Rambo after the 2021 season and missed them dearly last year. Tight end Will Mallory, who led the team in catches and receiving yards last season, is likely headed to the NFL after a standout career at UM.

The Hurricanes need receivers to step up in Dawson’s potentially pass-heavy offense. Colbie Young was Miami’s top wideout last year, hauling in 32 catches for 376 yards and five scores. Brashard Smith had positive moments and Xavier Restrepo looked good when he wasn’t sidelined by injury. The Hurricanes also return Jacolby George, Frank Ladson Jr. and Michael Redding III, among others.

Someone in that group, or incoming freshmen Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington, will need to become playmakers for UM’s offense to succeed.

5. Which recruits will make their way to Coral Gables?

The Hurricanes currently have one 2024 prospect committed: kicker Abram Murray. Many high school prospects were likely eyeing Miami but waiting to see what coaching changes were made in the offseason. Now that the Hurricanes’ staff appears to be complete, the coaches will be putting their full effort into recruiting.

Cristobal and his staff will waste no time in bringing recruits to Coral Gables. Miami is hosting its Junior Day on Saturday, coinciding with the first day of practice. More than 100 prospects are expected on campus for the event, and more will likely visit throughout the spring.

Prospects were a common sight on the sidelines during spring practice last year, with eventual Miami commits Rueben Bain, Malik Bryant and Mauigoa among those who visited UM in the spring last year.