JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Wednesday, three migrants were arrested in Downtown Juarez after they committed an "administrative foul" according to the city of Juarez.

This caused major conflict between migrants and Juarez municipal police, shown in several social media videos.

They ended up arguing inside the food pantry located inside the Juarez Cathedral before the arrest.

On Thursday, the Secretary of Juarez's public safety, César Muñoz, was joined by the Cathedral's father, Eduardo Hayen, and the person in charge of the food pantry Cristina Coronado to better plan coordination to avoid this from happening again.

The head of police expressed his interest in having social order in the streets of Juarez and especially Downtown, where you can see more migrant activity.

Father Hayen and Ms. Coronado showed concerns after Wednesday's conflict because of the treatment migrants have received.

After these migrants were arrested, a judge only gave them a verbal admonition, and they were sent to the city's migrant shelter, "Kiki Romero."

The post Juarez authorities held a meeting to discuss the migrant situation after downtown confrontation appeared first on KVIA .