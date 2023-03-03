Open in App
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria Police Department to start issuing body worn cameras to officers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Alexandria said the police department will begin adding body worn cameras (BWCs) to officers uniforms beginning in April.

The goal, in part, is to create more transparency and accountability in the interactions that members of the Alexandria Police Department have with people. The city said that cameras will be added on a rolling basis. APD wants to make sure that every sworn officer has a BWC issued as part of their uniforms within a year.

Alexandria nonprofit ‘ALIVE!’ prepares for end to COVID-era SNAP benefits

The city said that officers would be encouraged to use their BWCs for most interactions they have with people, noting that there may times when it would be in the best interest of someone not to record a conversation. Usage, as well as many other things, were to be addressed in the policy for body worn cameras.

As of March 3, the city expected the draft of the policy would be out soon. Alexandria said it would be available online and as a form so that the public could review it and provide feedback.

