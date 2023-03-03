Pueblo YMCA offering Community Weekends for people without memberships

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- The Pueblo YMCA is inviting residents without a membership to enjoy Community Weekends.

During community weekends, people are invited into the building and allowed day passes to be purchased without having to be accompanied by an active Y member. The center said this is a great opportunity for someone to check out the Y before committing. Or if people are looking for a fun day with the family.

The Pueblo YMCA offers two functional fitness spaces, three indoor swimming pools, two full-size indoor basketball courts, a public Pueblo City-County Library branch, 30+ group exercise classes, a 44-foot rock climbing wall, and much more.

“This is the next phase of the Y opening our facility to the public,” says Kevin Cano, Director of Marketing & Digital Media, in a press release. “We have been preparing ourselves for this moment since COVID restrictions started to ease off during summer 2021.”

The YMCA of Pueblo is currently open seven days a week and is open for Community Weekends the first weekend of each month, Friday through Sunday.

Day passes are exclusively only available to the public to purchase the following weekends of each month:

February 3-5, 2023

March 3-5, 2023

April 7-8, 2023 - CLOSED EASTER SUNDAY

May 5-7, 2023

SUNDAYS CLOSED MEMORIAL DAY-LABOR DAY

June 2-3, 2023

July 7-8, 2023

August 4-5, 2023

September 1-2, 2023

SUNDAYS RETURN LABOR DAY-MEMORIAL DAY

October 6-8, 2023

November 3-5, 2023

December 1-3, 2023

January 5-7, 2024

Learn more about the Pueblo YMCA here.

