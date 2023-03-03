Open in App
Pueblo, CO
See more from this location?
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo YMCA offering Community Weekends for people without memberships

By KRDO News,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUYR0_0l6o14rq00

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- The Pueblo YMCA is inviting residents without a membership to enjoy Community Weekends.

During community weekends, people are invited into the building and allowed day passes to be purchased without having to be accompanied by an active Y member. The center said this is a great opportunity for someone to check out the Y before committing. Or if people are looking for a fun day with the family.

The Pueblo YMCA offers two functional fitness spaces, three indoor swimming pools, two full-size indoor basketball courts, a public Pueblo City-County Library branch, 30+ group exercise classes, a 44-foot rock climbing wall, and much more.

“This is the next phase of the Y opening our facility to the public,” says Kevin Cano, Director of Marketing & Digital Media, in a press release. “We have been preparing ourselves for this moment since COVID restrictions started to ease off during summer 2021.”

The YMCA of Pueblo is currently open seven days a week and is open for Community Weekends the first weekend of each month, Friday through Sunday.

Day passes are exclusively only available to the public to purchase the following weekends of each month:

  • February 3-5, 2023
  • March 3-5, 2023
  • April 7-8, 2023 - CLOSED EASTER SUNDAY
  • May 5-7, 2023

SUNDAYS CLOSED MEMORIAL DAY-LABOR DAY

  • June 2-3, 2023
  • July 7-8, 2023
  • August 4-5, 2023
  • September 1-2, 2023

SUNDAYS RETURN LABOR DAY-MEMORIAL DAY

  • October 6-8, 2023
  • November 3-5, 2023
  • December 1-3, 2023
  • January 5-7, 2024

Learn more about the Pueblo YMCA here.

The post Pueblo YMCA offering Community Weekends for people without memberships appeared first on KRDO .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pueblo, CO newsLocal Pueblo, CO
Pueblo D70 welcomes new assistant superintendent
Pueblo, CO14 hours ago
Help Pueblo police locate wanted person
Pueblo, CO23 hours ago
Two minors arrested in Pueblo carjacking
Pueblo, CO17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Men invited to ‘Dudes and Brews’ Thursday
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
New King Soopers coming to Fountain and the community has mixed reviews
Fountain, CO15 hours ago
13 Investigates helps Colorado Springs cancer survivor with vaccine mishap at CVS
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
'It's a game changer for humans': Nonprofit behind Colorado Springs City Auditorium revitalization gets $1 million grant
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Colorado Springs woman waits hours for injured deer to be taken from yard
Colorado Springs, CO13 hours ago
Police warn Woodland Park residents of mountain lion sightings
Woodland Park, CO1 day ago
Safety concerns for marijuana sold at several Colorado stores, including locations in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Pikes Peak area men invited to CASA volunteer recruitment event March 9
Colorado Springs, CO6 days ago
Pikes Peak United Way helped more than 200 Colorado Springs families with mobile food drive
Colorado Springs, CO6 days ago
Inside Out Youth Services to reopen after lengthy closure due to threats following Club Q shooting
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Fire at Springs homeless camp causes explosion
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
United Way free mobile food pantry happening at Sierra High School
Colorado Springs, CO7 days ago
Say ‘Aloha’ to Roots Café’s brick-and-mortar location
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
New red light camera activates Monday at intersection in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
UPDATE: Residential fire on Saratoga Drive under control
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
EDITORIAL: New hope for Colorado’s homeless?
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
Out of control homeless camp fires raise concerns in El Paso County
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
El Paso County target of increased driving enforcement
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
17-year-old hospitalized and being considered for lung transplant following wisdom teeth surgery
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Hidden Gem: Ice wall near Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO5 days ago
WATCH - Good Samaritans reportedly helped a Colorado sheriff take home invasion suspect into custody
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Parents and students protest outside Woodland Park Middle School over move of sixth-grade
Woodland Park, CO6 days ago
Colorado Springs mayoral candidate under investigation for allegedly violating city campaign code
Colorado Springs, CO17 hours ago
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club donates $10k to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Colorado Springs, CO7 days ago
Pueblo community leaders protesting CDOT plan to fix dangerous intersection because it does not include new stop light
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
New Irish pub to replace Lucky Dumpling
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy