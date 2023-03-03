Open in App
Portsmouth, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Portsmouth police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting on Lasalle Avenue

By Eliza Noe, The Virginian-Pilot,

6 days ago
A Portsmouth Police department vehicle is seen in Portsmouth, Virginia on Dec. 22, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Police in Portsmouth have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Lasalle Avenue last week .

On Feb. 20, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in a residential neighborhood in the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue at 7:02 a.m. They found Albert Lamonte Henderson, 41, with critical injuries and took him to a hospital, where he died.

In a news release, the department announced that 37-year-old Marcus Starks was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

He is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com

