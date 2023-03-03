Open in App
Salisbury, NC
WAVY News 10

Then-employee charged after bomb threat at Rowan County Chewy facility

By Emily Mikkelsen,

5 days ago

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been arrested after calling in a fake bomb threat to Chewy facility while she worked there.

Demitrius Dennelle Cannon

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 15, 2022, a woman called the Chewy Warehouse in Salisbury around 2 p.m. and threatened to “blow the place up” and then hung up. Authorities evacuated the building to search for any potential explosives but there were none.

Detectives traced the phone the call was allegedly made from and applied for a search warrant for an employee of the warehouse, Demitrius Dennelle Cannon of Granite Quarry. Cannon had been scheduled to work that day and had not come in for her shift. She was questioned and denied making the threat. Electronics were seized and investigators say they found evidence of the threat.

Arrest warrants for Cannon were issued on Jan. 26 for making a false bomb report and communicating threats.

She was taken into custody on Thursday.

