Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Alleges “Messy” Bravo Has “Footage” Of Black Eye Incident

Now Page Six is reporting that Heather is blaming Bravo for her bad “edit” regarding the incident. At an event to promote her Bad Mormon book, she claimed the network has footage of the incident that they chose not to air.
As seen in a fan’s TikTok video of the event, Heather stated, “The black eye edit, I thought, was so messy and so weird, and so much was happening outside the scenes that just didn’t track, and it was stupid.” She then added, “I blacked out! But there was [sic] cameras everywhere, and they should have footage of it, and I don’t know why they’re not showing it.”
The third-season housewife has been feeling the heat of her changing story around the injury. Fans were big mad when Heather teased what happened in confessionals, making it seem as though another cast member was the culprit. All to admit at the Season 3 reunion that she didn’t remember how she got the black eye.
“I woke up terrified,” she told host Andy Cohen at the reunion. Heather also added that she was “scared” her castmates would see the situation as an opportunity to “rewrite the narrative.” What does that even mean? Asking for real. “When production came into my room, I told them, I said, ‘I have no idea, I have no memory.’ And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I’m really sorry,” said Heather.
This was a major about-face from Heather’s previous statements on the show, where she told the cast she would rather the responsible party come forward.
