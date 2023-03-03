Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Alleges “Messy” Bravo Has “Footage” Of Black Eye Incident

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18187 -- Pictured: Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Yet again, Heather Gay has changed her story. The former fan-favorite on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has found herself under scrutiny over last season’s big storyline. Did I say big storyline? I meant a big tease that continues to leave fans in the dark .

A quick recap – after a long night of drinking on a cast trip, Heather emerged from her room with a swollen black eye . She was all too happy to show it off to castmates Jen Shah and Meredith Marks . But she quickly went mum on what happened when revealing her injury to the rest of the cast. And never really gave us a clear story in the aftermath.

Now Page Six is reporting that Heather is blaming Bravo for her bad “edit” regarding the incident. At an event to promote her Bad Mormon book, she claimed the network has footage of the incident that they chose not to air.

As seen in a fan’s TikTok video of the event, Heather stated, “The black eye edit, I thought, was so messy and so weird, and so much was happening outside the scenes that just didn’t track, and it was stupid.” She then added, “I blacked out! But there was [sic] cameras everywhere, and they should have footage of it, and I don’t know why they’re not showing it.”

RELATED: Heather Gay Describes Herself As “Smarter” And “Wiser” Since Saying Jen Shah Is The “MVP” Of Salt Lake City

The third-season housewife has been feeling the heat of her changing story around the injury. Fans were big mad when Heather teased what happened in confessionals, making it seem as though another cast member was the culprit. All to admit at the Season 3 reunion that she didn’t remember how she got the black eye.

“I woke up terrified,” she told host Andy Cohen at the reunion. Heather also added that she was “scared” her castmates would see the situation as an opportunity to “rewrite the narrative.” What does that even mean? Asking for real. “When production came into my room, I told them, I said, ‘I have no idea, I have no memory.’ And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I’m really sorry,” said Heather.

This was a major about-face from Heather’s previous statements on the show, where she told the cast she would rather the responsible party come forward.

Fans speculated that it was the legally embattled Jen who gave her the shiner. And that Heather was possibly protecting her as her fraud trial was still ongoing at the time. Jen has since pleaded guilty to her crimes and has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison .

Even Andy thinks Jen did it , which he talked about on an episode of Watch What Happens Live last month. “I don’t think she hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm,” he remarked.

Jen’s rep denied the accusation and claimed that Andy’s “aggressions” towards her were because she refused to sit down for a one-on-one interview with him.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE ANYTHING HEATHER SAYS AT THIS POINT? DOES BRAVO HAVE THE FOOTAGE? IF SO, WHY WOULDN’T THEY USE IT? HOW DO YOU THINK HEATHER GOT THE BLACK EYE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Alleges “Messy” Bravo Has “Footage” Of Black Eye Incident appeared first on Reality Tea .